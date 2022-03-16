Best thin cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 in 2022

Cases are a fun way of temporarily changing up your Galaxy S22's look. Thin cases don't add weight and feel smooth in hand. If you're looking for the best thin case for your Samsung Galaxy S22, pressure through these snazzy choices that we've rounded up. Our thoughtful selections feature beauty, brawn, and brains.

Playing with textures, colors, and feel

While the Samsung Galaxy S22 is tiny next to its siblings, it certainly doesn't lack power or panache. On the materialistic side of things, the beautiful S22 features a tried-and-tested design that we all love. If you are tired of the Galaxy S22's appearance, any one of these superb thin cases will surely amend that. With all that detailed texture and snug fit, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case is a crowd-pleaser.

If it's a transparent case that you're pining for, the TORRAS MoonClimber Case is meant for you. It has a clever kickstand incorporated onto the rear, aligned horizontally for flair. Otterbox's Symmetry Clear Series Case is also see-through and it wards off germs which is a really useful feature.

Can't make up your mind? The Case-Mate Karat Marble Case is a fabulous and unique phone cover with a lot of razzle-dazzle. The stunning golden and marble sections exude luxury without being pretentious. We especially love the partial nakedness of the case at the top, allowing your Samsung Galaxy S22's own beauty to shine through.

Now that you're done case shopping for your Galaxy S22, check out other add-ons to make your user experience even better. The best Samsung Galaxy S22 accessories complement every aspect of your phone, starting from more efficient charging solutions to supplementary gadgets.