Best thin cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 in 2022
By Namerah Saud Fatmi
Smarten up your Galaxy S22 with these lively and stylish thin cases.
Cases are a fun way of temporarily changing up your Galaxy S22's look. Thin cases don't add weight and feel smooth in hand. If you're looking for the best thin case for your Samsung Galaxy S22, pressure through these snazzy choices that we've rounded up. Our thoughtful selections feature beauty, brawn, and brains.
Spigen Liquid Air Armor Designed for Galaxy S22
Spigen's Liquid Air Armor Case is a swanky little number, featuring an intricately textured back. The crisscross groves not only look good but also add grip to your Samsung Galaxy S22, which will help to protect against drops.
Caseology Nano Pop for Samsung Galaxy S22
Caseology doesn't play around, giving us consistently eye-catching phone covers year after year. The Nano Pop for Samsung Galaxy S22 is a smooth, thin case with a splash of color around the camera unit.
Case-Mate Karat Marble Case for Samsung Galaxy S22
This snazzy Galaxy S22 phone cover from Case-Mate oozes luxury. With elements of marble, gold leaf, and a partially translucent section, the Karat Marble Case is sure to impress onlookers.
Ringke Onyx for Samsung Galaxy S22
The Ringke Onyx cover seems to be made of concrete due to the phone cover's interesting texture. It's also tough like concrete, keeping your flagship Galaxy S22 safe from drops and shocks in an unassuming fashion.
DEENAKIN Samsung Galaxy S22 Soft Silicone Case
Monochrome never goes out of fashion, and neither do soft silicone cases. Paint your Samsung Galaxy in a single shade of your choice with the DEENAKIN Soft Silicone Case. There are 19 hues to choose from, varying from bright yellows to dark greens, from blushing pinks to show-stopping reds.
i-Blason Cosmo Case for Samsung Galaxy S22
i-Blason is well-versed in the making of epic heavy-duty cases. The Cosmo Case isn't as bulky or gaudy as other rugged Samsung Galaxy S22 covers. Instead, you get pretty patterns and metallic lines adorning your phone. It comes with a built-in screen protector, providing more value for your coin.
Doxlion Case for Samsung Galaxy S22
The Doxlion Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with an additional slider on the rear to cover your phone's camera unit. You'll find it hard to drop your S22 in this grippy case, but if you do, know that the case absorbs most of the shock from falls.
TORRAS Samsung Galaxy S22 MoonClimber Case
The TORRAS MoonClimber Case is one of the best transparent thin cases for your Samsung Galaxy S22. Not only is it slim, but it also flaunts your S22's colorway proudly, and it comes with a cool horizontal kickstand.
Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell Case for Samsung Galaxy S22
Bring the runway to you with this fashionable Hardshell Case from the famous lifestyle brand Kate Spade New York. Your small Samsung Galaxy S22 will look stunning when clad in flowery patterns. The see-through design allows a hint of color to peak through.
Speck Presidio2 Grip Samsung Galaxy S22 Case
This slim case feels soft to the touch and protects your Galaxy S22 from up to 13-ft. drops. The enduring Speck Presidio2 Grip uses Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology to cushion your phone when it drops, just like an airbag.
OTTERBOX Symmetry Clear Series Case for Galaxy S22
If you're on the hunt for a simple thin cover that doesn't fatten up your Galaxy S22, turn to Otterbox. The Symmetry Clear Series Case for the Galaxy S22 is antimicrobial in nature, killing germs while in use. Get it in Stardust if you want a bit of sparkle.
Playing with textures, colors, and feel
While the Samsung Galaxy S22 is tiny next to its siblings, it certainly doesn't lack power or panache. On the materialistic side of things, the beautiful S22 features a tried-and-tested design that we all love. If you are tired of the Galaxy S22's appearance, any one of these superb thin cases will surely amend that. With all that detailed texture and snug fit, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case is a crowd-pleaser.
If it's a transparent case that you're pining for, the TORRAS MoonClimber Case is meant for you. It has a clever kickstand incorporated onto the rear, aligned horizontally for flair. Otterbox's Symmetry Clear Series Case is also see-through and it wards off germs which is a really useful feature.
Can't make up your mind? The Case-Mate Karat Marble Case is a fabulous and unique phone cover with a lot of razzle-dazzle. The stunning golden and marble sections exude luxury without being pretentious. We especially love the partial nakedness of the case at the top, allowing your Samsung Galaxy S22's own beauty to shine through.
Now that you're done case shopping for your Galaxy S22, check out other add-ons to make your user experience even better. The best Samsung Galaxy S22 accessories complement every aspect of your phone, starting from more efficient charging solutions to supplementary gadgets.
