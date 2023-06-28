Best Prime Day smartwatch deals 2023: save big on Galaxy, Fitbit, and more

Whether you want a Prime Day Fitbit deal or a cheap Pixel Watch, if you're looking to a buy a discounted wearable ahead of the big sale, this is your guide. From now until the Prime Day wraps up on July 12th, we'll be gathering all of the best watch deals and dropping them below for your perusal. Picks from the minds of Google, Samsung, Fitbit, and beyond are already seeing major discounts, so take a look. Naturally, the deals will get even better as we approach Prime Day, so bookmark this page and check back later if you don't make a decision today.

If you haven't noticed, the last few years have seen some massive developments in the world of wearable tech. Products like the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Google Pixel Watch are totally challenging our expectations of what a smartwatch can do, while newcomers like the Ticwatch Pro 5 are proving that you don't need a big brand name to dominate the market.

Again, Prime Day 2023 is still about two weeks away, so we'll keep updating this list as new offers go live. In the market for a new phone? We're also keeping track of the best early Prime Day phone deals.

Early Prime Day smartwatch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm: $279.99 $229 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 5 tops our list of the best Android smartwatches, namely because it balances Samsung's hardware ingenuity and intuitive features with good old-fashioned bang for the buck. The wearable becomes even more appealing when it's pair with a stellar 18% discount.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449.99 From $399.99 at Amazon If you want something a little more rugged, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ticks all of the boxes with a durable titanium construction, advanced health and temperature sensors, and up to three days of battery life. Pick up the Bluetooth model today and you'll instantly save 11%. If you want the $500 LTE version, you'll also get a 16% discount.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $379.99 $199.99 at Amazon 2021's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also seeing an excellent 47% discount, thanks to the good folks at Amazon. More powerful and slightly more traditional-looking than the standard Watch 4, the Classic boasts some stainless steel heft and a real rotating bezel that we absolutely love.

Google Pixel Watch (Silver) LTE: $399.99 $348.99 at Amazon Although we expect the price to drop even further once Prime Day hits, if you simply can't wait until July 11th to make your move, you can already save over $50 if you snag the Silver version of LTE Pixel Watch. You'll lose the discount if you opt for the cheaper Wi-Fi model, but you'll get 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.

Fossil Gen 6 44mm: $299 $189.18 at Amazon The Fossil Gen 6 is a stylish and feature-packed smartwatch that comes with a Qualcomm chip, loads of activity-tracking features, and great battery life with super-fast charging. Right now you can snag one for just over $189, which is a discount of 37%.

Fitbit Charge 5: $149.95 $133 at Amazon If you want advanced health and fitness tracking without all of the bells and whistles of a smartwatch, look no further than the Fitbit Charge 5. This sleek little wearable lasts up to 7 days on one charge, plus you get EDA and ECG sensors, GPS, NFC support, and more. It's no wonder that we chose the Fitbit Charge 5 as the best Fitbit that money can buy.

Fitbit Versa 2: $198.95, plus 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited This may not be the most incredible Prime Day Fitbit deal we've ever seen, but any offer on the Versa 4 deserves an honorable mention. In this case, you won't be getting a discount but 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. Will the price drop any lower once Prime Day hits? Only time will tell.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 45mm: $329.99 $259.95 at Amazon The price of Garmin's Vivoactive 4, a smartwatch and fitness tracker that we once called "ideal for most people", is currently seeing a nice 21% drop.

Garmin Venu 2: $399.99 $269.99 at Amazon Bienvenue Prime Day, the Garmin Venu 2 is currently seeing a $130 price drop, which is a serious chunk of change that brings the price of the smartwatch down to just $269.99. We once said that the Venu 2 would be "almost perfect" if it was just $100 cheaper. Well, friends, that day has come.

Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra: $299.99 plus $80 coupon It may be a few years old at this point, but the Ticwatch Pro 3 is still a solid choice for most people, coming complete with a durable construction, over 100 activity modes, and up to 45 days of battery life when you run the watch in Essential mode. Although there's no discount at the moment, you'll get a free $80 Amazon coupon when you tick the box and add the watch to your cart.

Prime Day FAQ

When is Prime Day 2023? Last week, Amazon officially confirmed that Prime Day 2023 would begin on July 11th at 3am EDT and run through July 12th. Although we don't know the specific deals just yet, if last year's sale event is any indication, you can expect to see loads of epic discounts on popular tech, from wearables and smartphones to TVs and tablets. As usual, many (but not all) of these deals will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you've been thinking about signing up for Prime, now's the perfect time. In fact, since Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial of the service, you can sign up today and enjoy all of the exclusive deals of Prime Day without spending a dime.