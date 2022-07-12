Best Prime Day smartwatch deals 2022: save big on Galaxy, Fitbit, and more

If you're on the hunt for a new high-tech wearable, look no further: we have all the best Prime Day smartwatch deals collected below. Amazon's Prime Day comes with a ton of great money-saving opportunities, particularly if you're in the market for a new phone or smartwatch.

The last year has been a big one for wearable tech, with new products like the Galaxy Watch 4 totally raising the bar and challenging our expectations of what a smartwatch can do. We're still waiting for the Google Pixel Watch to hit store shelves, but in the meantime, there are loads of great devices to consider from familiar brands like Fossil, Samsung, Garmin, and Fitbit. And don't forget to look into lesser-known players like Mobvoi and Amazfit. And while of course, we're big fans of all things Android here at Android Central, we'll tell you about any irresistible offers going on Apple watches too if they're good enough.

Prime Day Rival Sales

Best Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic hit store shelves last summer, impressing us with their versatility, battery life, and excellent performance thanks to the new Wear OS 3 platform. In fact, we went so far as to name the Galaxy Watch 4 the best Android smartwatch that money can buy today.

Given the fact that it's almost a year old, you can expect Prime Day 2022 to come with some significant price cuts for the popular watch. Of course, if you want something even cheaper, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is still a great device that's sure to see a hefty discount once July 12th rolls around.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Now this is what I'm talking about. Prime Day is slashing 30% off the price of the Galaxy Watch 4, bringing it down to $174.99 — which is the cheapest the smartwatch has ever been. For that price, you're getting the best Android smartwatch that money can buy, complete with intelligent fitness tracking, loads of storage, and cutting-edge sleep monitoring.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $349.99 $274.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also seeing a record-low price thanks to the Prime Day fairies. More powerful and slightly more traditional-looking than the standard Watch 4, the Classic boasts some stainless steel heft and a real rotating bezel that we absolutely love.

Best Fitbit smartwatch deals

(Image credit: Fitbit)

If you're on the hunt for one of the best fitness trackers, Fitbit is the brand for you. The company has been producing the devices for well over a decade, but you may be surprised to learn that some Fitbits can do a lot of the same things that regular smartwatches can do. We've got a whole page dedicated to the best Prime Day Fitbit deals, but you can also find some of the best offers below. The Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa are two particularly handy devices that bridge the gap between cutting edge health monitoring and smartwatch versatility.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $170.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For the first time ever, the Fitbit Sense has dropped down to $170.99, which is a shocking discount of 43%. This sleek little wearable boasts all of the fitness tracking features that we've come to expect from Fitbit, plus over 6 days of battery life, built-in GPS, and the ability to make and receive calls.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $159.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Another record low price thanks to Prime Day, we're seeing the Versa 3 drop to just $159.49, which is a sweet 31% discount. This smartwatch comes with all of the good stuff you want, such as voice assistant-compatibility and up to 6 days of battery life, plus the purchase includes six months of the Fitbit Premium app for free.

Best Apple smartwatch deals

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Apple is well aware of how much competition it's operating in nowadays for the smartwatch market and no longer sits on the sidelines during Amazon Prime Day. The latest Apple Watch 7 is the one to look out for as Apple has discontinued the 5 and 6 models now. The Apple Watch SE looks set to offer the best deals for those on a budget as the Watch 3 is looking a bit dated now. Check out the latest prices below.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7: $429 $309 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Currently the number-one bestselling smartwatch on Amazon, the Apple Watch 7 is seeing a generous $120 price drop over Prime Day, bringing it down to the lowest it's ever been. For just a little over $300, you're getting a cutting-edge wearable that comes complete with excellent durability, battery life, and clever features like fall detection.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE: $279 $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you want something a little more affordable that doesn't skimp on those high-end features, the Apple Watch SE might be perfect for you. Swim-proof, customizable, and feature-packed, the SE is also seeing a $60 price cut this Prime Day.

Best Garmin smartwatch deals

(Image credit: Courtney Lynch / Android Central)

Fitbit may be one of the most popular fitness brands, but elite athletes tend to trust Garmin with their health, GPS, and exercise data more than any other brand. The company has a diverse range of smart fitness watches, from basic running watches to fully-featured navigational devices.

The Vivoactive 4 earned the top spot when we ranked the best Garmin smartwatches — mostly because we loved its built-in GPS, battery life, and music storage capabilities — but the company has tons of great wearables that are worth checking out, such as the Garmin Venu 2.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivoactive 4: $329.99 $188 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Prime Day 2022 isn't messing around. The price of Garmin's Vivoactive 4, a smartwatch and fitness tracker that we once called "ideal for most people", is currently seeing a massive 43% drop. That brings the price down to just $188, which is another record low brought forth by Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu 2: $399.99 $269.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Bienvenue Prime Day, the Garmin Venu 2 is currently seeing a $130 price drop, which is a serious chunk of change that brings the price of the smartwatch down to just $269.99. We once said that the Venu 2 (opens in new tab) would be "almost perfect" if it was just $100 cheaper. Well, friends, that day has come.

Best Fossil smartwatch deals

(Image credit: Skagen)

Another producer of some of the best Wear OS watches that money can buy, Fossil has impressed us with models like the Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6, two smartwatches that prove you don't need to have a big brand name like Apple or Samsung to make waves in the industry. As expected, Prime Day 2022 has come with some great Fossil smartwatch deals in tow, and this is what we've found so far.

(opens in new tab) Fossil Gen 6: $299 $209 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're a Fossil fan, this year's Prime Day comes with some solid opportunities. Pick up a Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch before the sale wraps up and you'll instantly save $90. That's not quite the cheapest that the smartwatch has ever been, but it's very close.

(opens in new tab) Skagen Falster Gen 6: $295 $207 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Since being acquired by Fossil over a decade ago, Skagen has produced some of the most stylish and functional smartwatches on the market. Prime Day 2022 sees the popular Falster Gen 6 getting hit with a hefty 30% discount that brings the price of the wearable down to just $207.

Prime Day FAQ