With all of the terrific Cyber Monday smart home deals kicking off already, it can be hard to figure out what to spend your money on this year. With the best smart lock on the market dropping to an all-time low price, I'd wager that's as good a starting point as any.

With a huge $50 off at Amazon, the 4th-gen August Smart Lock has never been cheaper, making now the perfect time to bring your front door into your smart home. The deal applies to both the gray and silver colorways, so you can get the one that best suits your home, too.

Lock in this low price on the 4th Gen August Smart Lock

August Smart Lock (4th Gen) | $50 off August's fourth-generation Smart Lock is a unique solution for those who want to add smart convenience to their home without changing their hardware. The August lock replaces your existing deadbolt on the inside, keeping your original look outside. Once set up, this lock works great with Alexa, Google Assistant, or HomeKit. $179.97 at Amazon

$180 at Walmart

We were full of praise in our full August Smart Lock review. IT features a more compact design and does not require a hub to get it working like previous versions did. It's basically the perfect solution if you want to keep your existing keys but just want to add some smarts to your door.

The August Smart lock lets you create virtual keys for friends and family who are visiting while also keeping tabs on the comings and goings of your household using a built-in 24/7 activity log.

You don't have to wire it in since it's battery-powered (with a battery life that lasts up to six months on two replaceable CR123 batteries), and it uses your existing deadbolt hardware, so it's not a difficult install.

Once set up, you can lock or unlock your door from your phone, set up a proximity lock/unlock, and use it with Alexa, Google Assistant, or HomeKit for voice controls. You'll wonder how you ever lived without it.