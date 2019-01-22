Lacking any protective layer, the screen on the Galaxy J8 is particularly vulnerable to breaking during a tumble. The first thing you should do after buying the device is pick up the $7 PULEN 2.5D Glass Tempered Glass Film. It takes just a few minutes to install the screen protector thanks to the bubble-free design, and the 9H rating offers great protection against tumbles.
Perfect fit
PULEN 2.5D Glass Tempered Glass Film
This screen protector has a thickness of just 0.33mm, which ensures it doesn't affect the touch response of the Galaxy J8. 9H hardness makes it resilient to tumbles, and it also comes with scratch protection. Best of all, the 2.5D curved glass makes it fit the Galaxy J8 perfectly, and you get dry and wet wipes in the box for easy installation. A two-pack for just $7 makes this a stellar deal.
Ideal if you're using a case
PULEN Extreme Hardness Tempered Glass Film
This screen protector also has a 0.3mm thickness and 9H rating, and it also has a case-friendly cutout that makes it easier to use with cases that have raised edges. It also has cutouts at the top for the front camera module and earpiece, and has a layer of hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to prevent against oil residue from fingerprints. Oh, and you get two for just $8.
Full coverage
LESENDA 2.5D 9H Screen Protector
The LESENDA covers all the basics: it has 9H hardness, a hydrophobic and oleophobic screen coating, bubble-free installation, and 99% transparency. It fully covers the front panel of the Galaxy J8 and has cutouts for the sensors at the top of the screen, and like the options listed above, you get two for under $10.
Package deal
BestAlice Impact Armor + Glass Film
BestAlice throws in a screen protector when you pick up its case, making it a great combo offer. The case has a dual layer plastic + TPU rubber design for maximum protection, and the screen protector offers edge-to-edge protection with 0.3mm thickness and 9H hardness. With both case and screen protector bundled for under $10, this is a great way to secure your phone.
A screen protector is the best way to safeguard the costliest component on your phone. With all the options listed above coming under $10, there really is no reason not to pick one up. PULEN's 2.5D Glass Tempered Glass Film is the ideal choice as it has a contoured design that conforms to the curves of the Galaxy J8. You also get 99% transparency, 9H rating for protection against tumbles, and a minimal 0.3mm profile.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.