Lacking any protective layer, the screen on the Galaxy J8 is particularly vulnerable to breaking during a tumble. The first thing you should do after buying the device is pick up the $7 PULEN 2.5D Glass Tempered Glass Film . It takes just a few minutes to install the screen protector thanks to the bubble-free design, and the 9H rating offers great protection against tumbles.

