Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE wallet cases Android Central 2022

While our phones can replace our wallets in many instances with the magic of NFC wireless payments, we still need a wallet for those old-fashioned joints without Google Pay and our ID cards since digital ID isn't widespread (yet). In the meantime, let's keep our digital and physical wallets together with these Galaxy S21 FE wallet cases and card slot cases.

Defended and durable : VRS DESIGN Damda Glide Pro for Galaxy S21 FE Staff pick OK, this one will add a bit of bulk, but you get steel covers for the sliding tracks, rubber nubs to keep it from sliding around on the tabletop, and the card slot here is deeper than the competition, allowing you to keep 3-4 cards inside. $20 at Amazon Double the space : CoverON Leather Pouch Flip Folio Some people don't like their credit cards with all their little bumpy letters shoved up against the screen, so CoverON added an extra card slot flap that folds into the folio, so your screen only meets a flat, clean surface. $12 at Amazon All the pretty colors : TUCCH Magnetic PU Leather Folio If you're gonna carry a folio, the least it can do is sport your favorite shade. You get nine colorway options here, with some of the lighter shades getting a more two-tone look between the inner lining and the smooth leather exterior and cash/card flap. $21 at Amazon Understated stash : Spigen Slim Armor CS Designed for Galaxy S21 FE I know that card slot enclosure looks big in the renders, but it's quite thin, adding the barest of bumps to your Galaxy S21 FE. You can only fit two cards or a single ID and some emergency cash, but that's all most of us need. $19 at Amazon No clasps required : WAWZ Flip Folio Leather Wallet This minimal wallet eschews bulky straps or clasps for a magnetic closure that keeps the lid flat to the phone when closed. This means you won't want to overstuff this wallet or the magnets will be too far apart. $11 at Amazon Undercover carry : Teelevo Wallet Case for Galaxy S21 FE Wondering what a heavy duty case is doing in here? That little kickstand at the bottom is an opening that reveals the card slot inside. Because it's a full sleeve rather than a sliding slot, it can get hard to fish cash out, but cards work perfectly. $16 at Amazon

Folio vs card slot: Which Galaxy S21 FE wallet case is best for you?

While some manufacturers have tried to get creative with their wallet designs, we still have two main styles: Folios that fold over the screen, and card slots that put the cards at the back of the phone. Folios like the CoverON are bigger and bulkier, but they also blow card slot cases out of the water in terms of how much they can carry. Almost all folios also double as kickstands, and the cover can protect your screen when your phone is in your chaos theory-proof of a purse.

On the flip side, if you're not putting your phone in a purse, card slot cases are slimmer, easier to hold, and can look like regular cases at first glance, especially hidden card slots like Teelevo's wallet case. The VRS DESIGN Damda Glide Pro features more robust drop protection than a folio, great edges around the camera, and holds twice as many cards as its competitors. Getting that durability and longevity in a case that you'll hold multiple hours a day — and a card slide that you'll likely be using more than once a day — is critical to ensuring that the case won't give out on you and leave you without a wallet at the worst moment.

If these cases don't strike your fancy, there's a big, beautiful world of awesome Galaxy S21 FE cases out there for you to choose from, and for the security-minded among us, we've rounded out a robust rotation of heavy duty Galaxy S21 cases.