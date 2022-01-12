Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE accessories Android Central 2022
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is undoubtedly a spectacular value buy, even if it doesn't pack as much of a punch compared to the Galaxy S20 FE in its time. Make your user experience even more joyful with the best accessories for your shiny new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.
Top up your S21 FE: Samsung Super Fast Type C Charger Kit 25W PD 3.0Staff Pick
Your Galaxy S21 FE comes with many things except a charging brick and a USB-C cable. To serve that purpose, this combo pack comes with a 25W Samsung wall charger and a 5ft USB Type-C cable.
Cut the cord: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
No headphone jack, no problem. The Galaxy Buds Pro bring the sweet sound of music to your ears regardless. Grab a lovely shade that matches your S21 FE for kicks.
Solid protection: Caseology Parallax Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Case
Suit up your S21 FE in a reliable case to prevent unprecedented heartache. Caseology Parallax offers robustness in a slim and classy package.
Charge wirelessly: Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand
Take advantage of that 15W wireless charging feature in your Galaxy S21 FE. Samsung's official charging stand delivers the 15W speed you need.
Keep your screen intact: Ferilinso Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Screen Protector (3+2 pack)
Don't be a daredevil, get a screen protector. Ferilinso's 3-pack comes with a trio of tempered glass screen protectors and two guards for the camera bump.
Wireless charging on the go: DearHot 15W Qi Wireless Car Charger
DearHot's 15W wireless car charger is a mighty convenient tool. Top up your Galaxy S21 FE without messing around with cables in your car. It's got AC vent clips as well as a suction cup for versatile placement.
For audio jack fans: JSAUX USB Type C to 3.5mm
Missing out on that 3.5mm audio port with your Galaxy S21 FE? Grab this sturdy USB-C audio adapter in a color of your choice. There are eight metallic shades to choose from.
Maximum comfort: PopSockets: PopGrip with Swappable Top
Of all phone grips out there, PopSockets' PopGrips are the absolute best. Make it easier to hold on to your S21 FE by equipping it with a nice PopGrip. The tops are swappable so that you can change up the look.
Mount for your ride: iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Mount
iOttie's car phone holders are made of the best materials, therefore promising longevity. The clasps are very strong and are sure to hold on to your S21 FE safely for years.
Portable power supply: Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh PD
You can slip this slender 18W battery pack from Anker into any backpack or large-ish pocket. It comes with 10,000mAh of juice and Power Delivery for faster-charging speeds.
Capture the best shots: DJI OM 4 Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may sport older cameras, but it's still more than capable of shooting fantastic pictures. Paired with the DJI OM 4 gimbal, you'll be able to master the art of smartphone photography.
Mobile gaming made better: Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for Android
Your Galaxy S21 FE's powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset and vivid 120Hz AMOLED display are the perfect combo for mobile gaming. Add the Razer Kishi controller to the mix, and you're all set for hours of Call of Duty: Mobile or Genshin Impact.
Have fun with your new Galaxy S21 FE
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pays homage to Samsung fans who have been loyal to the brand for years. If you've grabbed a unit, there are some essential accessories to buy ahead of other add-ons. Before anything else, you need to get a wall charger and a USB-C cable for your swanky Galaxy phone as it doesn't come with these in the box. The first-party Samsung 25W charger and 5ft-long Type-C cable do the job well, giving you value for your coin.
Next, get a robust screen protector and case for your Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Our picks include the Caseology Parallax phone cover and the Ferilinso Screen Protector (3+2 pack) for durable protection. After you've decked out your phone in these necessary accessories, peruse through our other picks and snag whatever you fancy. Gamers are sure to love the Razer Kishi controller, whereas audiophiles with wired headsets may find the JSAUX audio adapter highly tantalizing.
