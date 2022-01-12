Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE accessories Android Central 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is undoubtedly a spectacular value buy, even if it doesn't pack as much of a punch compared to the Galaxy S20 FE in its time. Make your user experience even more joyful with the best accessories for your shiny new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Have fun with your new Galaxy S21 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pays homage to Samsung fans who have been loyal to the brand for years. If you've grabbed a unit, there are some essential accessories to buy ahead of other add-ons. Before anything else, you need to get a wall charger and a USB-C cable for your swanky Galaxy phone as it doesn't come with these in the box. The first-party Samsung 25W charger and 5ft-long Type-C cable do the job well, giving you value for your coin.

Next, get a robust screen protector and case for your Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Our picks include the Caseology Parallax phone cover and the Ferilinso Screen Protector (3+2 pack) for durable protection. After you've decked out your phone in these necessary accessories, peruse through our other picks and snag whatever you fancy. Gamers are sure to love the Razer Kishi controller, whereas audiophiles with wired headsets may find the JSAUX audio adapter highly tantalizing.