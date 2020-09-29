Best PS5 Launch Games Android Central 2020
Sony will soon release the PS5 this holiday and there are already a good number of games you'll want to keep an eye out for at launch. Here are some of the best launch games we think you should get. A couple of these release release after the Nov. 12 launch and into early December, but we'll still consider them close enough to be launch window titles.
- ★ Featured favorite: Demon's Souls
- Become a superhero: Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Viking raids: Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Brexit: Watch Dogs: Legion
- High fantasy: Godfall
- Greek mythology: Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Soviet spy: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Demon's Souls
Demon's Souls defined a generation and paved the way for all the Souls-like games that came after, including FromSoftware's own Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. This remake looks absolutely stunning, a far cry from its 2009 counterpart. Whether you're new to the franchise or an old fan looking to return, you'll definitely want to pick this one up.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Miles Morales is donning the Spider-Man suit. Following the events of the first game, this spin-off sees Miles fight for his home of Harlem after a war between a criminal army and energy corporation has broken out.
Viking raids: Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft is taking us to the land of Vikings in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Set during the Dark Ages, our starring character Eivor flees their homeland and must lead their clan against the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms to fight for a new home.
Brexit: Watch Dogs: Legion
Watch Dogs: Legion takes us across the pond to a post-Brexit London. Play as anyone (seriously, any NPC) and help DedSec take down the surveillance state that's turned the city into a dystopian nightmare... so, real life.
High fantasy: Godfall
Dubbed as a looter-slasher, Godfall takes place in a high fantasy setting. As one of the last Valorian knights, it's up to you to save the land of Aperion from an upcoming apocalyptic disaster — so no pressure.
Greek mythology: Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising is a mix of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. After the titan Typhon has escaped from Tartarus, it's up to Fenyx to stop him from destroying the land and exacting revenge on the gods.
Soviet spy: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Taking place during the Cold War, U.S. President Ronald Reagan sends out a secret team of black ops to take down Perseus, powerful Soviet spy that many believe is a myth. This entry features player customization and multiple endings.
Get started!
The PS5 will likely have thousands of games over its lifespan — not counting those that are backward compatible — but at launch there will only be a couple dozen. Demon's Souls is probably one of the best you can get out of the batch if you're okay with a challenging experience. It's brutal, unforgiving gameplay is famous at this point, and the dark fantasy aesthetic works in its favor. If your a fan of Souls-like games, you owe it to yourself to play the title that pioneered the genre.
For anyone looking to save money, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the way to go. A lot of games will raise in price to $70 next generation, but Sony is offering Spider-Man: Miles Morales for a cool $50 since it's a spin-off title and not a proper Spider-Man 2. Don't let that fool you into thinking it's any less of a game, though. This is a full-fledged story with new gameplay mechanics that build upon those seen in Spider-Man for PS4. Superhero games don't get much better.
