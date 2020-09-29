Sony will soon release the PS5 this holiday and there are already a good number of games you'll want to keep an eye out for at launch. Here are some of the best launch games we think you should get. A couple of these release release after the Nov. 12 launch and into early December, but we'll still consider them close enough to be launch window titles.

★ Featured favorite : Demon's Souls Demon's Souls defined a generation and paved the way for all the Souls-like games that came after, including FromSoftware's own Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. This remake looks absolutely stunning, a far cry from its 2009 counterpart. Whether you're new to the franchise or an old fan looking to return, you'll definitely want to pick this one up. $70 at Amazon

The PS5 will likely have thousands of games over its lifespan — not counting those that are backward compatible — but at launch there will only be a couple dozen. Demon's Souls is probably one of the best you can get out of the batch if you're okay with a challenging experience. It's brutal, unforgiving gameplay is famous at this point, and the dark fantasy aesthetic works in its favor. If your a fan of Souls-like games, you owe it to yourself to play the title that pioneered the genre.

For anyone looking to save money, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the way to go. A lot of games will raise in price to $70 next generation, but Sony is offering Spider-Man: Miles Morales for a cool $50 since it's a spin-off title and not a proper Spider-Man 2. Don't let that fool you into thinking it's any less of a game, though. This is a full-fledged story with new gameplay mechanics that build upon those seen in Spider-Man for PS4. Superhero games don't get much better.