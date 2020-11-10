Best PS5 Games Android Central 2020
Sony's PS5 is almost here for the holidays and there are already a good number of games you'll want to keep an eye out for. Whether you're looking for launch day titles or awesome games on the near horizon, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best PS5 games we think you should get.
- ★ Featured favorite: Demon's Souls
- Become a superhero: Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PlayStation 5
- Viking raids: Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Brexit: Watch Dogs: Legion
- High fantasy: Godfall
- Greek mythology: Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Soviet spy: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Jaws Sim: Maneater
- LittleBigPlanet guy: Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- You are what you eat: Bugsnax
- Hired hacker: Cyberpunk 2077
- Six Flags Sim: Planet Coaster
★ Featured favorite: Demon's Souls
Demon's Souls defined a generation and paved the way for all the Souls-like games that came after, including FromSoftware's own Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. This remake looks absolutely stunning, a far cry from its 2009 counterpart. Whether you're new to the franchise or an old fan looking to return, you'll definitely want to pick this one up.
Become a superhero: Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PlayStation 5Staff Pick
Miles Morales is donning the Spider-Man suit. Following the events of the first game, this spin-off sees Miles fight for his home of Harlem after a war between a criminal army and energy corporation has broken out.
Viking raids: Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft is taking us to the land of Vikings in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Set during the Dark Ages, our starring character Eivor flees their homeland and must lead their clan against the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms to fight for a new home.
Brexit: Watch Dogs: Legion
Watch Dogs: Legion takes us across the pond to a post-Brexit London. Play as anyone (seriously, any NPC) and help DedSec take down the surveillance state that's turned the city into a dystopian nightmare... so, real life.
High fantasy: Godfall
Dubbed as a looter-slasher, Godfall takes place in a high fantasy setting. As one of the last Valorian knights, it's up to you to save the land of Aperion from an upcoming apocalyptic disaster — so no pressure.
Greek mythology: Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising is a mix of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. After the titan Typhon has escaped from Tartarus, it's up to Fenyx to stop him from destroying the land and exacting revenge on the gods.
Soviet spy: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Taking place during the Cold War, U.S. President Ronald Reagan sends out a secret team of black ops to take down Perseus, powerful Soviet spy that many believe is a myth. This entry features player customization and multiple endings.
Jaws Sim: Maneater
Ever wanted to play the role of a killer shark that's loose on a popular beach? Well now's your chance with this story-based campaign. You can also take on other deep-sea creatures to prove that you are the king of the gulf.
LittleBigPlanet guy: Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Platform your way through hand-crafted lands and face various challenges as your favorite LittleBigPlanet hero. There are new moves to learn and new items to collect.
You are what you eat: Bugsnax
As a reporter, you land on a strange island filled with half-bug-half-snack creatures that turn your body into food when consumed. It's up to you to catch every one of these delicious critters and figure out what other mysteries surround the island.
Hired hacker: Cyberpunk 2077
Explore an open sci-fi world while playing as a fully customizable mercenary. You'll use your impressive skills to hack tech, acquire an arsenal of weapons, and fight off opponents with melee combat. This is definitely one of the most anticipated games for this generation of consoles. This is a PS4 game, but owners will be able to download a PS5 version upon its release.
Six Flags Sim: Planet Coaster
Build and maintain a roller coaster amusement park in this unrestricted sandbox. Get ideas from other players and then share your creations with the rest of the world.
These are the best PS5 games you should check out
The PS5 will likely have thousands of games over its lifespan — not counting those that are backward compatible — but at launch there will only be a couple dozen. Demon's Souls is probably one of the best you can get out of the batch if you're alright with a challenging experience. It's brutal, unforgiving gameplay is famous at this point, and the dark fantasy aesthetic works in its favor. If your a fan of Souls-like games, you owe it to yourself to play the title that pioneered the genre.
For anyone looking to save money, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the way to go. A lot of games will raise in price to $70 next generation, but Sony is offering Spider-Man: Miles Morales for a cool $50 since it's a spin-off title and not a proper Spider-Man 2. Don't let that fool you into thinking it's any less of a game, though. This is a full-fledged story with new gameplay mechanics that build upon those seen in Spider-Man for PS4. Superhero games don't get much better.
