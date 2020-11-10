Sony's PS5 is almost here for the holidays and there are already a good number of games you'll want to keep an eye out for. Whether you're looking for launch day titles or awesome games on the near horizon, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best PS5 games we think you should get.

These are the best PS5 games you should check out

The PS5 will likely have thousands of games over its lifespan — not counting those that are backward compatible — but at launch there will only be a couple dozen. Demon's Souls is probably one of the best you can get out of the batch if you're alright with a challenging experience. It's brutal, unforgiving gameplay is famous at this point, and the dark fantasy aesthetic works in its favor. If your a fan of Souls-like games, you owe it to yourself to play the title that pioneered the genre.

For anyone looking to save money, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the way to go. A lot of games will raise in price to $70 next generation, but Sony is offering Spider-Man: Miles Morales for a cool $50 since it's a spin-off title and not a proper Spider-Man 2. Don't let that fool you into thinking it's any less of a game, though. This is a full-fledged story with new gameplay mechanics that build upon those seen in Spider-Man for PS4. Superhero games don't get much better.