Best Prime Day 2023 tech deals: phones, wearables, tablets, and more

Prime Day 2023 is set to kick off on July 11th (at 3am EDT, for you early birds) and last through July 12th, and we're here gathering all of the best tech deals so you know exactly where to look when the sale goes live. We don't have all of the official offers just yet, but if last year's sale was any indication, you can expect loads of great deals on smartphones, tablets, wearables, and beyond.

As usual, most of the best offers will only be available to Prime members, so now's a great time to sign up for Prime if you haven't yet. The price usually starts at $14.99/month, but Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial that lets you explore all of the benefits of a Prime membership for a full month without paying a cent.

Like we mentioned above, the sale doesn't start until July 11th, but you'd be surprised at the amount of early deals that are currently active. This list is still a work in progress, so keep checking back to see what's new: this page will be a live report that keeps you tuned in to the best prices as they launch.

Phones

The following is only a small sample of the many Android phones that Amazon is discounting ahead of Prime Day. For a larger list of offers, take a look at our guide to the best Prime Day phone deals.

Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB: $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon Nearly two weeks before Prime Day, Amazon is slashing a straight $100 off the price of the Galaxy S23. It may not be as powerful as its Ultra big sibling, but the S23 boasts a massive battery, loads of software support, and the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $849.99 at Amazon The Galaxy S23 Plus is a perfectly-balanced smartphone that comes complete with an incredible processor, lovely AMOLED 120Hz screen, and an elegant yet durable design. Amazon is currently slashing $150 off the unlocked phone, no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Amazon Amazon is currently carving an excellent $200 off the price of the unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra, an unparalleled powerhouse of technology and design that boasts a huge 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB: $1,799.99 $1,349.99 at Amazon Who needs Prime Day when you can already save a hefty 25% on an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4? This device is like a feature-packed smartphone and a powerful tablet all rolled into one.

OnePlus Nord N30 128GB: $299, plus FREE pair of Nord Buds 2 Pick up the already-affordable OnePlus Nord N30 through Amazon and the retailer will hook you up with a free pair Nord Buds 2 wireless earbuds. That's a value of $59.99!

Wearables

The following is only a small sample of the many smartwatches and fitness trackers that Amazon is discounting ahead of Prime Day. For a larger list of offers, take a look at our guide to the best Prime Day smartwatch deals.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm: $279.99 $229 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 5 tops our list of the best Android smartwatches, thanks to its balance of hardware ingenuity and intuitive features with good old-fashioned bang for the buck. The wearable becomes even more appealing when paired with a stellar 18% discount.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: $379.99 $199.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic might be a few years old, but with a 47% discount, who's complaining? More powerful and slightly more traditional-looking than the standard Watch 4, the Classic boasts some stainless steel heft and a real rotating bezel that we absolutely love.

Fossil Gen 6 44mm: $299 $189.17 at Amazon Right now you can snag a Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch for $189.17, which is a price reduction of 37%. This hybrid timepiece boasts an efficient Qualcomm chip, loads of activity-tracking features, and great battery life with super-fast charging.

Google Pixel Watch (Silver) LTE: $399.99 $348.99 at Amazon Although the price is sure to drop lower when Prime Day hits, if you can't wait until July 11th, you can buy a Pixel Watch through Amazon and save a nice 13% on the LTE version of the watch in Silver.

Tablets

The following is only a small sample of the many tablets that Amazon is discounting ahead of Prime Day. For a larger list of offers, take a look at our guide to the best Prime Day tablet deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 128GB: $899.99 $799 at Amazon The top pick in our list of best Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus comes complete with a large 12.4-inch AMOLED display, an ultra-efficient Snapdragon processor, and software support through 2027. Right now, you can snag one of these tablets and save a straight Benjamin.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 64GB: $189.99 $89.99 at Amazon If you've been thinking about buying a Fire tablet, now's your chance. The excellent Fire HD 10 (2021) is currently seeing a 53% discount, but only for Prime members. Not only is $89.99 a great price, it's actually the cheapest that the tablet has ever been, so don't miss this opportunity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 128GB: $849.99 $499.99 at Amazon Despite being a few years old, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus still performs with the best of them, thanks to a Snapdragon 865+ processor, vibrant 12.4-inch AMOLED display, and an included S Pen stylus. Now pair those specs with a 41% discount and you're looking at a truly fantastic deal.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 64GB: $499.99 $239.98 at Amazon Right now, you can snag the convertible IdeaPad Flex 3 for a mere $239.98, a dramatic price drop of over 50%. The Flex's 360-degree hinge lets you transform your laptop into a tablet in an instant, plus you get a built-in stylus, MediaTek processor, and 4GB of RAM.

Prime Day FAQ

What is Prime Day? Prime Day is Amazon's annual sale event exclusively for Prime Members. Hundreds of products across every category will be seeing serious price cuts for two days only. These offers will range from super short-term "Lightning Deals" to invite-only offers that you can request access to through the official Deals page. If you want to participate in the sale, all you need to do is sign up for Amazon Prime using this link. There's even a 30-day trial that lets you experience the service and all of its benefits for a limited time.