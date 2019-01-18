Was Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson fight one of your idols growing up? Have you ever wanted to know what it felt like to be on the winning end of the boxing glove? Maybe watching Ronda Rousey knock out her opponent in under 5 seconds gave you hankering to try the good fight for yourself.

Being able to step into the ring without years of training (or the safety in knowing you won't walk away bruised and bloody) has never been an option before. Well, virtual reality (VR) is changing all of that with boxing games that don't require much skill or any physical injury to enjoy. I've gone through the PlayStation store and found the best of the best for you to try out here!

★ Featured favorite: Creed: Rise to Glory

Take your own destiny

Creed: Rise to Glory has the best graphics and gameplay style you can find in a VR boxing game. Not only does it look incredibly realistic, but each mechanic is there to teach you a proper boxing algorithm. The gloves change in color to represent the stamina of your character and remind you to take breaks in between punches. Each time you land a hit on an opponent the controller even vibrates to help make it easier to immerse yourself in the game.

You'll break a sweat, throw punches like the professional, and love every minute of it! Trust me. You want Creed if you're looking for an authentic boxing experience.

From $30 at Amazon

The second place champion

Knockout League

Knockout League definitely seems more fun with their goofy characters, hilarious catchphrases, and silly mini-games. You can fight an octopus wearing a monocle and top hat or punch water balloons out of the air for crying out loud! I'm sure that you'll be laughing throughout each and level.

$30 at PlayStation Store

​

Don't pull any of your punches

We all love a good fighting game to get us up and moving inside our virtual reality headsets. Creed: Rise to Glory captivated me because of the intense style and real-life lessons on boxing. It's truly phenomenal how you can learn to throw a perfect punch, pace yourself, and get a good workout without having to leave the comfort of your own home. The high-end graphics and 3D sound make it even easier to get immersed in the game for these lessons as well! This boxing game will give you hours of fun and valuable knowledge to keep forever.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.