While PlayStation Plus is usually a requirement to play online multiplayer, there are notable exceptions to this rule. Most free-to-play games actually allow people to enjoy online multiplayer matches without needing to be an active PlayStation Plus subscriber. If you're wondering which games fall into this category, we've created a list of some of the best online games you can play without PS Plus. Should you want to see the full list of free-to-play games offered on PS4, Sony has an entire section of its store dedicated to just that.
Fortnite Battle Royale
While Fortnite may be one of the most popular games to ever release—and certainly one of the most popular this year—it doesn't require a PS Plus membership to play. You can jump into its newest season and get in on the craze for yourself completely free of charge (although some in-game items and other features cost money).
Dungeons & Dragons
Neverwinter
Not a tabletop fan but still like the world of Dungeons & Dragons? Live out your dreams by picking up Neverwinter, an MMORPG based on the popular fantasy series. Delve into its fantastical world full of mythical creatures and threats without spending extra money on PS Plus.
Smite
Team up in 5v5 matches as you duel it out with powerful gods. This MOBA from 2016 took the world by storm, and you can hop in and try it for yourself. Best of all? It's free to play.
Hawken
Like Titanfall, you can pilot an imposing mech to wreak destruction on the battlefield in Hawken, a shooter from 2016. Who doesn't want to live out their childhood fantasies of helming Voltron or the Megazord? You won't get those exact mechs (darn licensing!) but you get the next best thing.
DC Universe Online
We're still not sure what's going on with DC's live-action film division at Warner Bros., but its video games are going strong. In DC Universe Online, you can play as some of the most iconic heroes and villains in history like Superman, Lex Luthor, and more in the massive online multiplayer game from 2013.
Warframe
If sci-fi is more your speed than fantasy, check out Warframe. Take up the role of an ancient warrior as you're caught in the midst of a devastating war between hostile factions.
H1Z1 Battle Royale
Before there was Fortnite, there was H1Z1 (although this game by Daybreak came out in 2018). If you're looking for a more grounded, gritty battle royale experience as opposed to what Fortnite offers, H1Z1 has you covered.
Paladins: Champions of the Realm
Not an Overwatch fan? Try out Paladins, another hero-shooter with vibrant graphics and characters made by the same studio that made Smite. Group up into teams and join one of two factions in this free-to-play title on the PS4.
Some games you want to play might require a PS Plus membership, but if you don't want to pay up, there is still a way to play online. Considering its popularity, you'll likely have the most fun with Fortnite. However, if battle royale isn't your thing, try out Neverwinter for a Dungeons & Dragons experience.
