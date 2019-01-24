While PlayStation Plus is usually a requirement to play online multiplayer, there are notable exceptions to this rule. Most free-to-play games actually allow people to enjoy online multiplayer matches without needing to be an active PlayStation Plus subscriber. If you're wondering which games fall into this category, we've created a list of some of the best online games you can play without PS Plus. Should you want to see the full list of free-to-play games offered on PS4, Sony has an entire section of its store dedicated to just that.

★ Featured favorite Fortnite Battle Royale While Fortnite may be one of the most popular games to ever release—and certainly one of the most popular this year—it doesn't require a PS Plus membership to play. You can jump into its newest season and get in on the craze for yourself completely free of charge (although some in-game items and other features cost money). Free at PlayStation

Some games you want to play might require a PS Plus membership, but if you don't want to pay up, there is still a way to play online. Considering its popularity, you'll likely have the most fun with Fortnite. However, if battle royale isn't your thing, try out Neverwinter for a Dungeons & Dragons experience.

