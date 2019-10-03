Best answer: The best place to get Shadowkeep is either from the PlayStation Store or from GreenManGaming, depending on which platform you're playing on.

Where is the best place to buy?

The biggest reason why you should buy Shadowkeep from the PlayStation Store if you're on PlayStation 4 is probably obvious: it's the most convenient and quickest way to get access to the expansion. Sony has cracked down quite a bit on where you can purchase games digitally for the PS4, so the best place to go is to the source. The price would most likely be the same if you purchased it elsewhere.

If you play on PC, though, things are a little more complicated. Your choices are either Steam or GreenManGaming. Steam gives you instant access to the expansion like the Microsoft Store does, but ultimately, we still think it's better to buy from GreenManGaming because titles sold on that store frequently go on sale. Shadowkeep isn't on sale there yet, but there's a very good chance that it will be in the near future.

For that reason, you can potentially save money if you go with GreenManGaming, although if you don't want to wait for a sale or don't want to deal with the hassle of inputting a code, buying from Steam directly is also a fine choice.

Why get Shadowkeep?