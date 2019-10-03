Best answer: The best place to get Shadowkeep is either from the PlayStation Store or from GreenManGaming, depending on which platform you're playing on.
- Base expansion: Destiny 2: Shadowkeep ($35 at PlayStation Store)
- Deluxe Edition: Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Deluxe Edition ($60 at PlayStation Store)
Where is the best place to buy?
The biggest reason why you should buy Shadowkeep from the PlayStation Store if you're on PlayStation 4 is probably obvious: it's the most convenient and quickest way to get access to the expansion. Sony has cracked down quite a bit on where you can purchase games digitally for the PS4, so the best place to go is to the source. The price would most likely be the same if you purchased it elsewhere.
If you play on PC, though, things are a little more complicated. Your choices are either Steam or GreenManGaming. Steam gives you instant access to the expansion like the Microsoft Store does, but ultimately, we still think it's better to buy from GreenManGaming because titles sold on that store frequently go on sale. Shadowkeep isn't on sale there yet, but there's a very good chance that it will be in the near future.
For that reason, you can potentially save money if you go with GreenManGaming, although if you don't want to wait for a sale or don't want to deal with the hassle of inputting a code, buying from Steam directly is also a fine choice.
Why get Shadowkeep?
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is the latest expansion to Destiny 2, offering players a chance to go to the Moon and face a new nightmarish threat that threatens the universe. There's a whole new campaign to finish and some cool new armor to grab, and in the coming weeks, a new raid and dungeon will drop. In addition to that, there's going to be a handful of new Exotic gear quests to complete, and there's also a Vex invasion launching that will last all the way until the middle of November.
Shadowkeep can also be purchased as part of the Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Deluxe Edition. This pricier purchase gives you everything the regular expansion does, along with a Season Pass that gives you access to the next four in-game seasons of content releases. On top of that, you also get some exclusive items and gear, including an emblem, an emote, and a Ghost shell.
Base expansion
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Face your fears
The Shadowkeep expansion sends players to the Moon to fend of a new nightmarish foe, all while a Vex invasion looms on the horizon.
Deluxe Edition
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Deluxe Edition
Bonus content FTW
The Deluxe Edition of Shadowkeep includes everything in the base expansion, plus awesome bonus items and access to future seasons of Destiny 2 content.
