Staying on top of your menses is not just essential for birth control or conception purposes. It also helps you catch unusual patterns and irregularities that may or may not be related to underlying conditions. The best period tracking apps allow you to track your cycle and provide useful, insightful information about your reproductive system. The greatest apps learn from the data collected and can aptly provide sound predictions based on records. If you want to take things a bit further, it helps that many of the best Android smartwatches and fitness trackers offer the same women's health features. So, for example, you can track your menstrual cycle on popular wearables from Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin, and the data logs are stored on your phone, streamlining the entire tracking process.

What are the best period tracking apps for Android? Take a peek at all the options available on the Play Store, and you might lose your head. There are hundreds and thousands of menstrual tracking apps, but the absolute best one is Period Calendar. I have been using it for six years now, and for good reason. The layout is incredibly user-friendly, and you can easily transfer your app data across phones. If you want a cleaner, more mature UI, the next best app would be Glow. This female period tracking app brings many handy resources to your home. It's so good at what it does that Samsung partnered with Glow's devs when adding the Women's Health feature to the Samsung Health app for Galaxy Watches. Last but not least, Clue is a wonderful choice for users revolted by the overwhelming amount of pink in almost every other option. On a more serious note, you get access to verified facts and a more scientific approach to tracking your monthly cycle with Clue. Recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), it is a reliable way to analyze any discrepancies in your menstrual patterns. 1. Period Calendar With over six million downloads on the Google Play Store, it's easy to see why Period Calendar ranks at the top of this list. As a long-time user of the app, I can safely say it's all you need in a period tracking app. You can even change the cutesy theme to something more mature and record all data. There's nothing important left out. You can do the usual things such as tracking your menses, ovulation, and medicines. Then there are options to keep track of sexual activity, emotions, physical changes in your body, and so much more. Whether you're trying to avoid getting pregnant or actively trying to conceive, Period Calendar comes in handy both ways. The convenient alarm function reminds you to take your pills on time, alerts you when you're ovulating, and warns you when your period is about to start or late. The app's algorithm is incredibly accurate, and it learns from your menstrual history to predict ovulation days and when your period might start. In my experience, it is almost always correct. All your data can be backed up to a Google account, making it super easy to transfer it elsewhere or keep backups. You also can directly export your data to your doctor, which is mighty useful! Best of all, the BBC has endorsed this app for keeping user data private.

2. Glow Glow is a brilliant app, serving you as a fertility aid first and a period tracker second. You can jot down all your monthlies, symptoms, mood swings, and bodily changes. There is a very comprehensive set of health signals in-app, and you can learn how they are related to your cycle. Just like Period Calendar, Glow also allows you to export your menstrual history to share it with others easily. The app's UI isn't too complicated, and it doesn't take long to get the hang of it. Glow also gives you access to a community of experts and other users who you can reach out to for guidance. If you and your partner hope to get pregnant, Glow can help you achieve your target. The app makes fertility and period predictions so you can stay on top of potential ovulation dates. The forecast algorithm is really good, so good that Samsung collaborated with Glow when it debuted the women's health widget on the Galaxy Watch 3.

3. Clue Clue doesn't mess around with flowers, kittens, or any of that jazz. The Android app provides a logical and medically sound solution to any queries you may have after tracking your period. You can consult a scientist without ever leaving the app, giving you bulletproof answers that you can trust. What I really love about Clue is the clean, minimalist interface. Everything is neatly organized, which means finding something is a matter of one, two, three. The Obstetrics & Gynecology Journal recommends Clue as the top free period tracker app, so you know that real doctors verify all facts stated in the app. Clue also pushes notifications like period alerts and medicine reminders to your Android phone. There are all sorts of calculators on board, helping you predict your next period or fertility windows. If you are with child, the app has a section to track your baby's growth and menstrual tracking.

Other great options If for any reason, none of our top three picks tickle your fantasy, there are plenty of other period tracking apps out there. Here are some noteworthy alternatives that will do the job almost as well. Flo Flo is a wonderful menstrual calendar with options to track your flow, discharges, fertility, and everything in between. Powered by machine learning, the app is really smart and creates better forecasts as you add more information over time. The base version is free, but the premium edition unlocks the Cycle Trends feature. Again, you can ask questions in the app's online community of users or read informational articles about women's health posted by experts. You get the usual pill reminders and period-related alerts, but then it also helps you stay hydrated by pinging notifications to drink more water.

My Calendar As the name suggests, My Calendar is a virtual calendar slash tracker for your menstrual cycle. This app nails the basics, and even though there is a decent amount of pink, the look and feel aren't as girly as some of the other apps on this list. My Calendar processes the data you enter to calculate your ovulation dates and upcoming periods. It also helps you compile all the information into a neat report for your doctor. It is a no-nonsense period tracking app, and the calendar style makes the user-experience effortless.

Period Tracker Period Tracker is perfect for teens and pre-teens who are just starting to get their period due to its cartoonish and colorful nature. The visual cues and icons are reminiscent of educational games and clearly designed with younger audiences in mind. However, despite its childish appearance, Period Tracker comes with full-fledged period tracking and practical features onboard, including charts and timelines. Your young lady will be able to record her menstruations and any symptoms she experiences within the app. It has an obscure name and installs as "P Tracker" on your phone, making it discreet. This is great for those who'd like to keep their calendar private.

Maya Maya is a cutesy women's health app that helps you track your periods, ovulation, and pregnancy if you conceive. Your cycle reminders are added to your Android phone's calendar app to push reminders if you consent to it. The lovely pastel shades are soothing, and there's a handy "Today's tip" section on the app's home page. Maya can also keep track of your body weight, temperature, moods, and other symptoms that occur during a monthly cycle. Unfortunately, unlike most other period tracking apps here, it does not let you input sexual activity. However, you can write that down in the "Notes" section of each date in the calendar.

Fitbit OK, so this one's an unusual mention, but bear with me. Many of the best Fitbit smartwatches and fitness bands come with menstrual tracking onboard. So you can input your monthly period directly on your Fitbit smart band and save that information to the Fitbit app on your phone. It's an excellent concept because the Fitbit app records your cycle and push alerts, but it also pings those notifications on your Fitbit. This fantastic integration makes the Fitbit app one of the best period tracking apps, though you do need to own a Fitbit device to use it. So if you already own a Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Versa, or anything newer, look no further. Use this excellent fitness app from Fitbit to record and predict your menstrual cycle.

Garmin Connect Following the same line of thought as the Fitbit app, you can also use your beautiful Garmin smartwatch to keep tabs on your monthlies. It goes without saying that owning a Garmin watch is a prerequisite to using the companion app Garmin Connect on your Android phone. Garmin Connect excels at period tracking, offering an in-depth cycle logging experience. You can track your symptoms, take down notes, record menstruation dates, and also save symptoms within the app. But, of course, don't forget that you get all these options and other extensive health and fitness features.