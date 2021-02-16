Best Oculus Quest 2 VR Cover Accessories Android Central 2021

VR Cover has been around for years now, making accessories that help make VR more comfortable. The VR Cover for Oculus Quest 2 facial interface replacement makes the best VR workout games considerably more enjoyable since you're no longer left with a nasty, sweaty foam pad afterward. But VR Cover has a lot more for the Oculus Quest 2 than just face pads. It has solutions for every single part of the Quest 2 to make it the most comfortable VR experience you've ever had. We've got all of these accessories listed below and will give you the low-down on the very best ones to get!

A better Oculus Quest 2 experience

VR Cover makes a ton of products, but its Oculus Quest 2 lineup is particularly excellent. For just padding your face and keeping things more hygienic, the company's facial interface replacement get the job done. The material is so much nicer to wear for longer periods of time than the foam pads that ship with the Quest 2, and it's made of a material that you can actually clean between uses.

Conversely, the controller grips will enhance your gameplay — particularly when you have to throw something in a game — and also make holding the controllers more comfortable thanks to the added grip of the design and the relief from the wrist strap. I also absolutely love the extra padding the VR Cover head strap pads give to the cloth strap that ships with the Quest 2. Many people felt like these straps were lacking in the comfort department and these cushy pads go a long way to helping relieve the pressure that long gaming sessions can bring.

After making your Quest 2 ultra-comfortable, the next step for PC gamers is to make it ultra-powerful. Playing SteamVR games on the Quest 2 is easier than ever thanks to the Oculus Link cable that's available for purchase, or you could go for a more wireless solution if you've got a great Wi-Fi 6 router that powers your home network. Either way, getting the Quest 2 is just the beginning to a seemingly endless experience.