Best Nokia G10 & G20 screen protectors Android Central 2021

Finnish phone maker Nokia has only just released the Nokia G10 and G20 budget duo into the wild. If you bought yourself one of the G-series devices, the first thing to do is cover it up. Next, you should buy the best phone cases and screen protectors for your Nokia G10 and G20 to stay in prime condition. After all, with three surefire major updates, you'll want to keep your Nokia phone in tip-top shape throughout the years. Take note that both phones have exactly the same display, so they'll fit into some of the best Nokia G10 and G20 screen protectors. Here are some of our favorites.

Protect and preserve : Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector Staff Pick This Supershieldz Tempered glass offers rounded corners for maximum protection. With this on, your Nokia G10 and G20 will be scratch-proof and free of fingerprints without interfering with the display output or touch response. $7 at Amazon

$8 at Walmart Hardcore protection : CaptainShld Tempered Glass Screen Protector The CaptainShld Tempered Glass Screen Protector is rated 9H for its hardness. This serves as an excellent scratch-resistant shield for your Nokia G10 or G20. $8 at Amazon A premium option : Foluu Tempered Glass Screen Protector Foluu provides a more premium screen protector for your Nokia G20 and G10. This tempered glass has darkened bezels, 9H hardness, and it allows 99% of light to pass through. Your screen will appear crisp, and you'll hardly feel any difference while tapping away. $11 at Amazon Eco-friendly design : Kwmobile Crystal Clear Display Film Pack If you're environmentally conscious, this Kwmobile Crystal Clear Display Film Pack is a great choice. It may not be tempered glass, but it offers decent durability, and you can wash it to freshen it up after some use. The application process is pretty straightforward too. $8 at Amazon BOGO : YZKJSZ Tempered Glass Protective Film + Translucent Silicone Case You get two products for the price of one in this package deal from YZKJSZ. There's a super slim Tempered Glass and a clear silicone phone case for the Nokia G10 & G20. $6 at Amazon Cheap as chips : Anrtun 3 Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector Get more for less with this affordable set of three Tempered Glass Screen Protector. This Anrtun protective glass for your Nokia G20 or G10 has curved edges, is easy to install, and scratch-resistant. You even get a microfiber cloth to clean up after you're done applying it. $2 at Amazon Easy to install, free to replace : Mr.Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector with Lifetime Replacement This screen guard from Mr.Shield features multiple layers of protection to reinforce its durability. It comes with all the tools you need to apply the Tempered Glass by yourself without any hassle. As a bonus, you get a lifetime replacement if the screen protector doesn't fit your Nokia G20 or G10! $7 at Amazon Value buy : Dmax Armor Matte Screen Protector Matte finishes have become increasingly popular with tech consumers. Dmax has caught on to the trend and created the Dmax Armor Matte Screen Protector with an anti-glare layer for the Nokia G10 and G20. This pack of 6 Dmax screen protectors offers great value for money. $7 at Amazon For your eyes only : Puccy Privacy Screen Protector Film Safety-wise, this Privacy Screen Protector Film isn't as strong as some of the other options on the list. But it compensates with a unique privacy feature where only you can see what's on your Nokia G20 or G10 display. It appears dark from a distance and certain side-viewing angles. $15 at Amazon

Keep that big display crack-free

Nokia's newest members to the G family of phones may be filthy cheap, but that's no excuse to disregard safety. You'll be using your Nokia G10 and G20 for a long time, so you should get the best screen protector. Supershieldz's Tempered Glass Screen Protector is an all-rounder with its hard-wearing 9H level of hardness, rounded corners, scratch-resistance, and fingerprint-proof finish.

If you're looking to get more for the price of one, the YZKJSZ Tempered Glass Protective Film ships with a free silicone case for your Nokia phone. Installing one on your own may be a problem, and if you want something that applies easily, we recommend the Mr.Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector. You'll get an installation kit along with it that makes the entire process much simpler.

If you're tight on budget but still want to splurge on accessories for your Nokia G20 or G10, we've got you covered. You can get some great wireless earbuds, noise-cancelling headphones, Android smartwatches, or fitness trackers for affordable prices.