Best Moto G Pure screen protectors Android Central 2021

Even though it's not particularly exciting, the dirt-cheap Moto G Pure can still be considered among the best Android phones under $200 you can buy. One of the standout features of this budget device is the big, 6.5-inch display that works well for content consumption. That said, a panel this large definitely needs protection, which is why we've rounded up some of the best Moto G Pure screen protectors available.

Tough and reliable : Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack) Staff Pick Supershieldz's tempered glass screen protector does a solid job of guarding your Moto G Pure's display against dings and scratches. It also features a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating that helps in reducing smudges and fingerprints, while still maintaining the screen's touch response. $8 at Amazon For more than just the display : iVoler Tempered Glass Screen & Camera Lens Protector (4-pack) Featuring edge-to-edge coverage, iVoler's tempered glass screen protector is a must-have for your Moto G Pure. It's quite thin, and comes with water-resistant and oleophobic properties as well. Then, there's the bundled pill-shaped camera module protector, which is also made using the same scratch-resistant material as the screen guard. $9 at Amazon First-party protection : Moto G Pure Tempered Glass Screen Protector If you prefer official accessories, look no further than the Moto G Pure tempered glass screen protector, manufactured by Motorola's official licensee. It measures just 0.3mm in thickness, has a high hardness rating, and comes with an oleophobic coating for preventing smudges and fingerprints. $11 at Amazon Unbeatable value : Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack) Mr. Shield's tempered glass screen protector guards your Moto G Pure's display from scratches and impacts without affecting the screen's touch response and clarity. Its silicone adhesive allows for effortless installation and removal. However, if you do mess things up, you can easily get a free replacement. $6 at Amazon No more glare : Supershieldz Matte Screen Protector (6-pack) If you're not a fan of glossy displays, Supershieldz's matte screen protector is exactly what you need since it eliminates reflections and helps in reducing eye strain. The anti-glare screen guard also protects your Moto G Pure from scratches and dust without sacrificing touch accuracy. $7 at Amazon Made in the USA : IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector (2-pack) Manufactured using a flexible yet durable TPU material, IQ Shield's screen protector fully covers your Moto G Pure's display and shields it from scratches and abrasions. Its matte finish prevents glare and fingerprints, while also allowing for a bubble-free installation. The screen guard is backed by a lifetime warranty too. $9 at Amazon Top-notch quality : ITSKINS Glass Screen Protector Want best-in-class protection for your Moto G Pure's display? Check out ITSKINS' glass screen protector, which is so good it's listed for purchase on Motorola's official website. The screen guard is made using premium Japanese Asahi tempered glass and AB glue, and also comes with an anti-fingerprint coating. $20 at Motorola Store Extreme protection : Otterbox Trusted Glass Screen Protector Otterbox's smartphone accessories are regarded as among the best out there, and this trusted glass screen protector is no different. Featuring enhanced drop and shatter resistance, it can protect your Moto G Pure's display from the worst kinds of damage. It's also fully compatible with all of Otterbox's Moto G Pure cases. $30 at Otterbox

Protect your Moto G Pure's display from damage

Priced well under $200, the Moto G Pure is certainly a far cry from the best Android phones available in the market. That said, it's a very good option for anybody who just wants an affordable smartphone that can handle the basics and nothing more. If that includes you, a good screen protector can help you squeeze even more value out of this device. And to make things even better, make sure you also get one of the best Moto G Pure cases for complete protection.

As great as all of the options listed above are, my top vote goes to Supershieldz's tempered glass screen protector. Its durability makes it capable of withstanding all kinds of scratches and abrasions, while the protective coating works well to keep smudges and fingerprints away. You also get a pack of three screen protectors at a very reasonable price.

On the other hand, IQShield's matte screen protector is perfect for anyone who doesn't like a (somewhat) thick layer of glass on top of their phone's display. The TPU material is quite flexible and provides full coverage of the screen, while also eliminating glare.