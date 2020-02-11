Best Leather Cases for Galaxy S20 Android Central 2020
The regular Galaxy S20 may not be the most expensive or technically impressive device in the S20 family, but it still stands out as a worthy flagship that gets a lot of things right. It has a blazing-fast processor, 120Hz display, capable cameras — the list goes on. A leather case is a great way to add an extra layer of sophistication and class to the phone, and these are the best ones we've found for the Galaxy S20.
- Ingenious design: Venoro PU Leather Case
- The real deal: Olixar Genuine Leather Wallet Case
- Store everything: FYY Leather Wallet Case
- Fantastic floral: 32nd Floral Series PU Leather Case
- Stand out: Mavis's Diary Premium PU Leather Case
- Lots of colors: OCASE Leather Folio Flip Case
Ingenious design: Venoro PU Leather CaseStaff Pick
Overall, the leather case that stands out the most is this one from Venoro. This is PU leather, but the attention-to-detail results in it looking and feeling like the real deal. The case offers ample protection for the S20, and there's a flap on the back that opens up to reveal storage for credit or debit cards. We also love that the flap can be used as a kickstand, not to mention the three colors available to you — black, brown, and pink.
The real deal: Olixar Genuine Leather Wallet Case
It's impressive just how good faux leather has gotten over the years, but if you're after the real deal, this case from Olixar is what you want. It's made out of premium genuine leather, giving the case an appearance and in-hand feel that's oh so good. You'll find three slots for storing credit cards, the case can act as a kickstand for hands-free use, and it comes with a two-year warranty. The biggest downside is that it's only available in black.
Store everything: FYY Leather Wallet Case
Leather and wallet cases go hand-in-hand, and if you like using your case to store as much stuff as possible, you'll want to check out the FYY Leather Wallet Case. Available in Black and Rose Gold, this case features slots for three credit cards along with a pocket for notes or cash. It packs all of this into a relatively slim form factor while also being able to act as a kickstand and giving your S20 full protection from every angle.
Fantastic floral: 32nd Floral Series PU Leather Case
On its own, leather is a fantastic material for phone cases that we're happy to recommend. When you take PU leather and add a gorgeous floral pattern, things just get better. That's what you get with this case that's available in a Spring Blue and Vintage Rose Indigo pattern. In addition to the great design, the case also has a strong magnetic closure, card and cash pockets, and generous protection against daily use.
Lots of colors: OCASE Leather Folio Flip Case
If you want a leather case that can do it all, we have something that could be a perfect fit. From OCASE, this PU leather option has a strong magnetic clasp, accurate cutouts for the S20, and can store up to three cards along with a pocket for loose cash. A TPU inner case ensures that your phone is as safe as can be, with raised corners helping to protect the gorgeous 120Hz display. Adding icing to the cake are the five incredible colors available.
Leather is a Galaxy S20's best friend
We're happy to recommend any of the cases on this list, including some on other lists if you find that leather isn't what you're looking for. However, if we had to choose only one, our top choice would be the Venoro PU Leather Case. While it might not be genuine leather, the unique design and substantial functionality make it a great buy at an even better price.
Should you be after a case with genuine leather, you're better off getting the Olixar Genuine Leather Wallet Case. It is the most expensive case on this entire list, but it's also the only one that's made out of legit leather and not a PU/faux alternative. If you place a lot of value in that, you'll want to go the Olixar route.
Alternatively, if you don't mind opting for faux leather and want something with an unforgettable appearance, the 32nd Floral Series PU Leather Case has easily one of the best designs out of any Galaxy S20 leather case on the market.
