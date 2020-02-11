Best Leather Cases for Galaxy S20 Android Central 2020

The regular Galaxy S20 may not be the most expensive or technically impressive device in the S20 family, but it still stands out as a worthy flagship that gets a lot of things right. It has a blazing-fast processor, 120Hz display, capable cameras — the list goes on. A leather case is a great way to add an extra layer of sophistication and class to the phone, and these are the best ones we've found for the Galaxy S20.

We're happy to recommend any of the cases on this list, including some on other lists if you find that leather isn't what you're looking for. However, if we had to choose only one, our top choice would be the Venoro PU Leather Case. While it might not be genuine leather, the unique design and substantial functionality make it a great buy at an even better price.

Should you be after a case with genuine leather, you're better off getting the Olixar Genuine Leather Wallet Case. It is the most expensive case on this entire list, but it's also the only one that's made out of legit leather and not a PU/faux alternative. If you place a lot of value in that, you'll want to go the Olixar route.

Alternatively, if you don't mind opting for faux leather and want something with an unforgettable appearance, the 32nd Floral Series PU Leather Case has easily one of the best designs out of any Galaxy S20 leather case on the market.

