Best HOTAS Controllers for PS5 Android Central 2021 While it's still a niche market on consoles, many PS5 players will want to enjoy using a flight stick with compatible games. No dedicated PS5 sticks have yet been released, so it's slim pickings for now. Fortunately, there's a couple of PS4 options that'll work with Sony's new console and our favorite is the Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4, which handles great for games like Star Wars: Squadrons or Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. The release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and Star Wars: Squadrons wiped out most of the available HOTAS systems, so finding joysticks that are available right now is extraordinarily difficult. We'll be continuing to update links as stock fluctuates. Best Overall: Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4

One of the few officially licensed PS4 HOTAS joystick systems is the Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4. Its main downside is that it doesn't have a headset jack but otherwise, it's incredibly simple to set up, meaning you don't have to worry about a complicated process for hooking everything together. The dual-rudder works with a detachable throttle and adjustable joystick resistance to allow players to tailor it specifically to their needs. Do note that it is very difficult to find in stock and the price is usually well above the recommended MSRP. Pros: Adjustable stick tension

Very simple to use Cons: No headset jack

Best Overall Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4 Simple and easy The Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4 is one of the only licensed sticks that you can easily use with games on your PS5 like Star Wars: Squadrons or Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. $299 at Amazon

$80 at GameStop

Best Alternative: HORI PS4 HOTAS Flight Stick

Your other main choice for a PS5-compatible joystick is the HORI PS4 HOTAS flight stick. You can adjust the resistance as needed for the most comfortable setup and it includes a 3.5mm headset jack, so if you have a wired headset this is the way to go. It's worth noting however that the build quality isn't stellar, so it might not hold up as well over time. Pros: Adjustable stick resistance

Includes a headset jack Cons: Unimpressive build quality