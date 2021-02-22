Star Wars Squadrons X Wing ImageSource: EA

Best HOTAS Controllers for PS5 Android Central 2021

While it's still a niche market on consoles, many PS5 players will want to enjoy using a flight stick with compatible games. No dedicated PS5 sticks have yet been released, so it's slim pickings for now. Fortunately, there's a couple of PS4 options that'll work with Sony's new console and our favorite is the Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4, which handles great for games like Star Wars: Squadrons or Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

The release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and Star Wars: Squadrons wiped out most of the available HOTAS systems, so finding joysticks that are available right now is extraordinarily difficult. We'll be continuing to update links as stock fluctuates.

Best Overall: Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4

Thrustmaster Hotas Ps4 HeroSource: Thrustmaster

One of the few officially licensed PS4 HOTAS joystick systems is the Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4. Its main downside is that it doesn't have a headset jack but otherwise, it's incredibly simple to set up, meaning you don't have to worry about a complicated process for hooking everything together. The dual-rudder works with a detachable throttle and adjustable joystick resistance to allow players to tailor it specifically to their needs. Do note that it is very difficult to find in stock and the price is usually well above the recommended MSRP.

Pros:

  • Adjustable stick tension
  • Very simple to use

Cons:

  • No headset jack

Best Overall

Thrustmaster Tflight Ps4 Hotas Reco

Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4

Simple and easy

The Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4 is one of the only licensed sticks that you can easily use with games on your PS5 like Star Wars: Squadrons or Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

Best Alternative: HORI PS4 HOTAS Flight Stick

Hori Ps4 Flight Stick HeroSource: Hori

Your other main choice for a PS5-compatible joystick is the HORI PS4 HOTAS flight stick. You can adjust the resistance as needed for the most comfortable setup and it includes a 3.5mm headset jack, so if you have a wired headset this is the way to go. It's worth noting however that the build quality isn't stellar, so it might not hold up as well over time.

Pros:

  • Adjustable stick resistance
  • Includes a headset jack

Cons:

  • Unimpressive build quality

Best Alternative

Hori Ps4 Hotas Reco

HORI PS4 HOTAS Flight Stick

Stay in touch

The HORI PS4 Hotas Flight Stick is arguably less well built than other options but it does include a headset jack.

Bottom line

Right now, there just aren't a lot of options for someone who wants to use a flight stick with a PS5. Sony ensured that any officially licensed PS4 sticks were made compatible with the PS5, so you don't have to worry about one of the sticks you used not carrying over to the latest generation of consoles. The best PS5 games don't require or even benefit from having a HOTAS system but that doesn't mean it'll hurt to be prepared.

For most people, the Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4 is going to be the best choice, with great build quality, adjustable joystick tension, and overall ease of use. It's also generally the easiest stick to find in stock while the market remains volatile.

With that in mind, some of the best PS5 headsets do require a wired connection. If you want to use a headset with a 3.5mm headset jack while playing with your flight stick, you'll want to go for the Hori PS4 HOTAS system.

Credits — The team that worked on this guide

Author

Samuel Tolbert Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, specifically focusing on PlayStation on Android Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Here are the best HDMI 2.1 compatible HDMI cables for PS5 and Xbox 2020
intense gaming

Here are the best HDMI 2.1 compatible HDMI cables for PS5 and Xbox 2020

Any serious video game player wants to ensure they have the best experience possible when playing games on a premium console like the new PlayStation 5 or Xbox. That means getting the best accessories to use with it, including an HDMI 2.1 cable that supports higher resolution, more bandwidth, and faster refresh rates.