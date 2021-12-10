Best Heavy Duty Cases for Galaxy S20 in 2022
By Marc Lagace , Ara Wagoner published
The Galaxy S20 is a beautiful and expensive phone that you'll be tempted to show off without a case — at least until a drop causes some unsightly scratches. A heavy-duty case doesn't have to be unwieldy and bulky, and an increasing number of them can still show off the Samsung style while guarding your phone. These are the best of the best to protect your phone.
Ringke Fusion X
This rugged clear case from Ringke is the perfect solution for folks who hate how cases cover up the design of the phone. You get a rugged bumper that protects where it matters most with a clear PC backplate to show off your new phone.
UAG Plasma Series
Urban Armor Gear makes some of the finest heavy-duty cases you can buy. Plasma Series cases are lightweight with grippy elements, and the semi-transparent backplate nicely accentuates the color of the S20.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro
A perennial favorite, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle case is a heavy-duty case that offers top-notch protection. The design includes a front bezel that guards the screen without covering up the screen, and you also get an optional swiveling belt-clip holster.
Skinit Pro Case
Most rugged cases are solid colors, or if you're lucky, a basic pattern. Not so with Skinit's Pro case, which you can get with your favorite sports team, comic book character, or even designs from Disney and anime franchises.
ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series
This case is another great heavy-duty option for your Galaxy S20. The rugged design includes a front plate bezel to protect the display and a fold-out kickstand for your convenience.
Gear4 Battersea
Most heavy-duty cases can withstand drops of maybe 8-10 feet, but Gear4 goes above and beyond with the Battersea, which uses D3O materials to help absorb impacts from up to 16 feet. There's also a sizeable buffer around the camera module.
OtterBox Symmetry Series
The name OtterBox is pretty much synonymous with heavy-duty cases, and the Symmetry Series is the more pocket-friendly style that still offers dependable protection. I've highlighted the clear case here, but there are other colors available.
Spigen Tough Armor
Spigen's Tough Armor case is one of the most rugged dual-layer cases you can buy. Spigen offers great protection against drops, and the backplate is available in Black and Gunmetal Grey.
What are the best heavy-duty cases for the Galaxy S20?
Protecting your Galaxy S20 with a heavy-duty case doesn't have to mean covering up its beauty in rubber and plastic. Several heavy-duty case styles let the design of the Galaxy S20 shine through. Take our top recommendation, the Ringke Fusion X, which offers an excellent blend of functionality and form. The crystal clear backplate is bordered by a rugged TPU bumper that's grippy and stylish. It's also the best value you'll find for a heavy-duty case of this quality.
I'd also recommend the Otterbox Symmetry Series clear case, that pops on easily and lets your S20's colors shine through. It's an ideal protection solution for anyone eager to show off their new S20. If none of these cases suit your fancy, these are the best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases available. Since this is a new phone, new cases will surely be added over the upcoming months.
Ara Wagoner was a staff writer at Android Central. She themes phones and pokes YouTube Music with a stick. When she's not writing about cases, Chromebooks, or customization, she's wandering around Walt Disney World. If you see her without headphones, RUN. You can follow her on Twitter at @arawagco.
