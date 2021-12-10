Best Heavy Duty Cases for Galaxy S20 in 2022

The Galaxy S20 is a beautiful and expensive phone that you'll be tempted to show off without a case — at least until a drop causes some unsightly scratches. A heavy-duty case doesn't have to be unwieldy and bulky, and an increasing number of them can still show off the Samsung style while guarding your phone. These are the best of the best to protect your phone.

What are the best heavy-duty cases for the Galaxy S20?

Protecting your Galaxy S20 with a heavy-duty case doesn't have to mean covering up its beauty in rubber and plastic. Several heavy-duty case styles let the design of the Galaxy S20 shine through. Take our top recommendation, the Ringke Fusion X, which offers an excellent blend of functionality and form. The crystal clear backplate is bordered by a rugged TPU bumper that's grippy and stylish. It's also the best value you'll find for a heavy-duty case of this quality.

I'd also recommend the Otterbox Symmetry Series clear case, that pops on easily and lets your S20's colors shine through. It's an ideal protection solution for anyone eager to show off their new S20. If none of these cases suit your fancy, these are the best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases available. Since this is a new phone, new cases will surely be added over the upcoming months.