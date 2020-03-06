Although the Powerbeats Pro come from Apple and include the company's H1 chip for iOS compatibility, these are not just for iPhone users. the Powerbeats Pro are completely wireless with "secure-fit" ear hooks, which can be adjusted and customized to fit your ears properly. These offer up to nine hours of listening time, but when adding in the battery case, you will get up to 24 hours of playback.

The SoundSurge 55 from TaoTronics feature a dedicated "digital noise cancellation chip" from Sony to help offer the best noise cancellation experience. There are three different ambient sound modes, providing you the best sound based on your surroundings and situation. TaoTronics also packed in 30 hours of battery life with fast charging capabilities. Just plug in your USB-C charger for just five minutes and get up to two hours of playback, or plug it in for 45 minutes and get a full charge.

Even if you have these fancy new wireless earbuds, there are going to be times when you forget to charge them. Google's USB-C Wired Headphones will be there to save the day while offering solid sound and adjustable ear flaps so the buds don't fall out. Plus, they are lightweight enough to just throw in your pocket or your bag and have with you all the time.

Samsung's all-new truly wireless headphones offer up to 11 hours of nonstop music before needing to put them back into the charging case. The case itself provides an extra 11 hours of battery, while also being able to charge wirelessly with any Qi-compatible wireless charger. Although there is no dedicated noise cancellation, the Buds+ has an ambient sound mode that allows you to let in some of the sound from the outside world.

For under $100, the Soundcore Life Q20 can produce Hi-Res Audio with the custom 40mm dynamic drivers. These are intentionally oversized to ensure a much better sound than you would expect for this price. As for noise cancellation, Anker touts being able to reduce ambient sound by as much as 90%, thanks to the four-dedicated ANC microphones and Soundcore's algorithm. Plus, you'll get up to 60 hours of playback, with a five-minute charge providing an extra four hours of listening.

The ATH-M50x are stalwarts in this category. The headphones come with detachable cables and a collapsible design that makes them portable, and the large earpads ensure they're comfortable to wear throughout the day. But if there's one thing that defines the M50x, it's the sound quality — the soundstage is expansive for a closed-back headphone, with powerful bass and bright highs.

Jaybird built its name by offering great workout earbuds, and the X4 reinforce that belief. The X4 are waterproof with an IPX7 rating and offer an 8-hour battery life. The bundled Comply tips conform to the contours of your ears, providing a secure fit. You also have the option to tailor the sound profile via custom EQ settings.

Jabra's Elite 75t are a great option if you're looking to go the truly wireless route. The sound quality is great, you get a decent amount of noise isolation, and the earbuds provide a snug fit that ensures they don't fall out even when you're on the move. The Elite 75t is sweat and water-resistant as well, and you get up to 7.5-hours of battery life.

The WH1000XM3 are some of the best headphones you can buy today. The noise cancellation is on par with the new Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but what makes Sony's option stand out is the sound quality. The WH1000XM3 also provides a 30-hour battery life from a full charge, and they're lightweight enough that you can wear it for extended periods without any discomfort.

The Galaxy Note 9 is still a very capable handset in 2020, with some even claiming that you should skip upgrading to the Note 10 if you have a Note 9. But those device owners likely need a set of some good headphones to help drown out the outside world with music, podcasts, and more. These are the best headphones that you can get to use with the Note 9 in 2020.

For most people, the premium pick will be the Sony WH1000XM3. Sony has done a masterful job with the headphones, and the noise isolation makes them a particularly great option for everyday commuting or travel. The sound quality is exquisite, you get music playback controls on the right earcup, and the 30-hour battery life is more than adequate for even the lengthiest of plane rides.

However, if you want to dive into the world of true wireless earbuds, then you can't go wrong with the Jabra Elite 75t. These offer a range of up to 10 meters, include four microphones to help filter out wind and other ambient noises, and you can customize the equalizer with Jabra's Sound+ app. Plus, you'll get almost eight hours of battery life in the earbuds alone, and almost 30 hours when including the charging case.

