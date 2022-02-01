Best Google Pixel 5 wireless chargers Android Central 2022

Google's history of wireless charging on its Pixels is somewhat rocky, but the Google Pixel 5 should work with a wider variety of wireless chargers. Yes, the Pixel 5 might actually end the insanity of wonky compatibility and bizarre charging speeds we saw with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4, thanks to the 15W Extended Power Profile used in the Pixel 5. Many great chargers are out there that support this wireless spec, but your Pixel deserves only the best. These are the best Pixel 5 wireless chargers, including pads and stands.

Wireless charging gets better with every generation of Pixel phones. The Pixel 5 seems to have made things easier than ever by using the same 15W EPP (Extended Power Profile) Qi standard that other manufacturers like LG have been using for years. Of the EPP wireless chargers on the market today, I'm especially fond of the Anker PowerWave Alloy. It's sturdy, non-slip, and can be powered by either the older Qualcomm QuickCharge or newer USB-C Power Delivery that you already use to charge your phone or laptop. Just be aware that you need 24W, not just 18W, to achieve the 15W EPP speeds advertised.

If you want to go vertical with a wireless charging stand, though, the iOttie iON Wireless Duo is perfect for wireless earbud owners and tailor-made for the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel Buds. You get a top-speed stand for your Pixel 5 and a small, flat pad for wirelessly charging your Pixel Buds, Galaxy Buds, or whatever awesome wireless earbuds you wear every day. If you don't have wirelessly charging earbuds, that second pad is also a standard 5W wireless charger for charging a smartwatch or a second phone.

While the Google Pixel Stand is guaranteed to charge the Pixel 5, it'll only charge at 10W, so it won't give you the full speed of a 15W charger like the Belkin Boost Charge would. It's also worth pointing out that the original Pixel Stand is still better than its sequel, but it also three years old, so make sure you don't pay 2022 prices for a 2018 wireless charger!

Troubleshooting wireless charging on your Google Pixel 5