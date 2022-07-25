Best Galaxy Tab S5e Cases 2022

The best Galaxy Tab S5e cases enhance the use of your tablet as you surf the internet, watch shows, use important apps, and interact with those Super AMOLED displays. One of the worst things that can happen to a brand new device is dropping it and getting permanent scratches on the casing. To protect your tablet, you're going to want to invest in a quality covering. Here are the best Galaxy Tab S5e cases.

The best Galaxy Tab S5e cases

Why these are the best Galaxy Tab S5e cases

We love Samsung tablets, but they aren't the cheapest devices out there and those large screens make them prone to damage. The best Galaxy Tab S5e cases fit your device securely, actually protect your tablet, provide a few added conveniences, and don't cost too much.

We highly recommend the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case since it provides a built-in screen protector to prevent scratches from penetrating that gorgeous AMOLED display without affecting the touch sensitivity. The case itself snuggly fits the tablet and provides a rugged exterior to protect from drops and bumps.

If you're looking for something a bit sleeker, you should consider the Soke Stand Folio Case. It's made of PU leather and comes in some gorgeous colors. What's more, the casing fits your tablet securely and doesn't make it bulky.

Those of you who either plan on sharing your tablet with a young child or intend to give the Tab S5e to them should consider purchasing the Dadanism Case. That EVA makes it look like a child's toy while providing a much better way for little hands to securely grasp the tablet. The best part? Since the handle doubles as a kickstand, children can easily use the tablet without needing to ask you to prop it up for them.