Best heavy-duty cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 in 2022

If you've recently invested in a new Samsung Galaxy S22, you'll probably be planning to take it out and about everywhere you go — and you'll need one of the best heavy-duty cases to protect it. With a beautiful 6.1-inch AMOLED display, wonderful cameras, and lots of storage, there's plenty you can do with the smartphone. But keeping it protected will be of the utmost importance. This is where a protective case comes in, which is one of the most important accessories you should buy for your phone. For added peace of mind that your hefty investment will be secured, consider opting for one of the best heavy-duty cases for the Galaxy S22.

Staff Pick SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series $26.99 View The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro series cases are well-known for offering the ultimate in protection for phones, and there's a new version fitted for the Galaxy S22. It offers full-body coverage through dual layers and even comes with a belt clip and kickstand. You'll need to buy a screen protector separately, but you can find a good one for pretty cheap. Comes with screen protector Poetic Spartan Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Visit Site If you'd prefer to get the rugged case and screen protector all in one shot, you can opt for this case, with includes full body shockproof coverage with a cover case and built-in screen protector. With several color options including the elegant midnight blue, there's also a convenient built-in kickstand for watching movies, snapping photos, or video calls. Always reliable Spigen Rugged Armor Designed for Galaxy S22 Case (2022) Visit Site Spigen is always a reliable brand for any smartphone and that applies to the new Galaxy S22 as well. It doesn't add much bulk to the device but adds shock-absorbent protection thanks to the carbon fiber design and air cushion technology. We love that it's flexible with a really cool interior spider-web pattern and raised lip for further protection for the screen. Extra waterproof protection Oterkin for Samsung Galaxy S22 Case Visit Site Yes, the Galaxy S22 is water- and dust-resistant, but if you want to take it to the beach, out skiing, or by the pool, you might feel more comfortable with a waterproof case like this one. Since it's clear, you can see the beauty of your phone's finish through it while still getting the benefits of a full 360° seal so that the phone can be submerged in up to 6.6 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Affordable protection Justcool for Samsung Galaxy S22 Case Visit Site If you're on a budget, the Justcool case is slim yet still offers heavy-duty rugged shockproof protection for a steal. It has reinforced corners and meets military-grade standards for drop tests. The raised lips also protect both the screen and camera when you place the phone face down on a flat surface. Playful and fun AICase for Galaxy S22 Case Visit Site If you're into more playful designs, the quirky AICase comes in cool color combinations like purple and pool blue. But don't be fooled as it still offers three layers of military-grade protection. It even comes with a bonus screen protector so you're good to go. Extra layers CaseBorne V [Ultimate Protection] Designed for Galaxy S22 Visit Site Formerly known as ArmadilloTek, Caseborne offers this rugged case that adds extra protection through an additional foam layer that further shields the device against glass breakage and scratches. Meeting military standards for drops as high as 21 feet, it also has a built-in kickstand, which will come in handy for commutes or hands-free use. Ultra-high-end Urban Armor Gear UAG Designed for Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Urban Armor Gear Monarch for Samsung $59.95 View If you have the money to spend, you might want to bite the bullet and grab this ultra-rugged case from one of the top brands in the business. Slim and shockproof, it comes in UAG's signature design with its logo on the back. Made of metal and rubber, it also includes heavy-duty Kelvar material so you know it's built to last and protect. But that does come at a premium price. Put a ring on it LUMARKE Compatible with Galaxy S22 Case Visit Site If you love the idea of a convenient ring on the back of the phone that functions as a handy finger grip and kickstand, the Lumarke case might be the one for you. While it's slim and lightweight, it still offers military-grade 16-foot drop protection and a shockproof design. The color options are unique as well, so you can show off your personal style, with options ranging from pine green to elegant gold. Subtle design Diverbox for Galaxy S22 Case Visit Site We love that this case comes across as simple in design while offering heavy-duty shockproof and drop-proof protection. With fun pastel-like colors including blue, purple, and pink, it includes both a solid outer shell and a soft inner shell. While you need separate screen protection, you will also be able to wirelessly charge the phone through the case, which is a big plus. Back to basics Raptic Shield Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S22 Visit Site For a basic, black case, you can't go wrong with this one from Raptic Shield. It, like the others, offers shockproof military-grade protection from as high as 10 feet. But it's also nice and slim, so you won't feel like you're carrying around a lot of extra bulk. The raised bezels help prevent scratches on the screen as well, and it's wireless charger compatible. Beautifully textured BWY for Samsung S22 Case Visit Site This case focuses not only on rugged design in terms of offering military-grade protection and a built-in screen protector, but it also offers an anti-slip texture to reduce friction so the phone won't accidentally slip out of your hands. Plus, with the built-in retractable kickstand, you can use it hands-free as well.

Which heavy-duty case should you choose for the Samsung Galaxy S22?

Chances are, you're super excited to have finally gotten your hands on a Samsung Galaxy S22. As with any new phone, however, it's important to make sure you protect it right away. One of the most important accessories you should get for any phone is a protective case. And for those who love adventure or tend to knock their phones about as they commute, work, or play, a heavy-duty case is a must.

I always gravitate to Spigen as my first go-to case whenever I buy a new phone, so I'd highly recommend opting for the Rugged Armor, especially if you just want to purchase something quickly while you decide on another case.

SUPCASE is another reliable brand with its Unicorn Beetle Pro line, especially when it comes to tough design; while Urban Armor Gear has a solid reputation in the business. For something sleeker and slimmer, consider the AICase, which comes in playful colors, or the basic Raptic Shield case.

If you're looking for other types of cases to use instead of heavy-duty or you just want to have different case styles on- check out our round-up of the best cases for the Galaxy S22 with tons of different options to suit every preference.