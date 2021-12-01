Best Galaxy A20 Cases 2022
The Samsung Galaxy A20 is a contender for one of the best cheap Android phones thanks to how great Samsung's hardware is, paired with the best software features. While the company does have a heavy focus on offering one of the best Android phones, Samsung also has its devices at a bunch of different price points. After you get your hands on this fantastic device, you'll want to make sure that it stays protected and we have found the best cases for your A20.
Spigen Rugged Armor
Everyone has heard about Spigen in some capacity, and for good reason as the company offers some of the best cases and accessories around. The trend continues with the Spigen Rugged Armor, thanks to the company's Air Cushion technology for improved shock absorption, along with spider-web interior pattern and raised edges.
Otterbox Commuter LITE
When it comes to protection, Otterbox makes some of the best Galaxy A20 cases available. The case comes in either black or Ocean Way Blue, and provides dual-layered system with a soft TPU inner shell and hard polycarbonate outer shell. With perfect cutouts and a raised lip around the display, it's going to be tough for your Galaxy A20 to get damaged.
ZIZO Bolt
The ZIZO BOLT series of cases has slowly started to become a fan favorite for those who don't want to add bulk but need protection. The BOLT includes a holster with a 360-degree rotatable click, and even a hidden card slot. Plus, you'll get a tempered glass screen protetor and even a lanyard for fun.
Poetic Guardian
Instead of trying to find a case and then a screen protector, the Poetic Guardian solves this issue by giving you both. Plus, it's already pre-installed on the front portion of the case. With the clear back, you'll still be able to show off your new phone while making sure it doesn't get damaged.
TJS Full Coverage Armor Cover
You might not work in the service industry, but that doesn't mean that you don't need extra protection for your Galaxy A20. The TJS Armor Cover solves this problem with its ultra-rugged design and included tempered glass screen protector. Plus, there's a built-in ring holder that doubles as a kickstand, removing the need for something like a PopSocket.
PUSHIMEI Dual Layer Case with Kickstand
Cases that have two different layers usually offer more protection than the standard TPU case and that's where PUSHIMEI comes into play. This Dual-layer Case offers a soft TPU inner sleeve, along with a rugged hard plastic back that is sure to keep your A20 safe from harm. PUSHIMEI has also built-in a kickstand so you can rest it on your desk and catch up on your favorite tv show.
Starhemei Gradient Silicone Case
Some phone manufacturers have been pushing the envelope when it comes to the color gradients. Others have been playing it safe, but thankfully there are case options that give us more colorful options such as the Starhemei Shockproof Case. This option is made of TPU while having a color gradient going from purple on one corner to dark blue on the opposite corner.
Ykooe Leather Wallet Flip Case
Leather cases are absolutely fantastic, and leather wallet cases, such as the Ykooe Wallet Flip Case, are even better. Not only do you get the great build quality and professional look, but this wallet case includes three slots for your ID or credit cards, along with a money pocket. Plus, there is a magnetic clasp which will ensure that the flap never accidentally opens when you don't want it to.
IDEA LINE Hybrid Shockproof Cover
Sometimes it's nice to have a basic, no-nonsense case that just protects your phone from accidental drops or scratches. The IDEA LINE Hybrid Case does just that as it offers a soft coating to make it easier to grip, along with providing reinforced corners for protection. Speaking of protection, IDEA LINE includes a tempered glass screen protector so that you won't have to worry about your display scratching.
LeYi Crystal Clear Case
What's the point in having a smartphone that looks fantastic if you can't show it off? That's not a problem with the LeYi Crystal Clear Case, as you can show off your Galaxy A20 in all of its glory. On the protection side, there are "air pockets" on each of the four corners that aim to "maximize protection" in the event that your phone lands on those corners. Plus, LeYi includes two tempered glass screen protectors, because nobody wants the display to all scratched up.
LUCKYCAT Acrylic Bumper Case
Hybrid cases are pretty neat and the LUCKYCAT Bumper case is the perfect example with its clear backplate and TPU bumper. What's even better is that the backplate is scratch-resistant so your case likely won't show the scratches that similar cases may show from day-to-day use.
LeYi Glitter Bling Case
Show off your style and flair with the LeYi Glitter Bling case. This dual-hybrid case comes with a soft TPU inner shell and a hard polycarbonate outer shell, which makes for a great one-two combo against drops. If Rose Gold isn't your color, the Glitter Bling Case also comes in Violet and Mint color options.
GOBUKEE Matte Bumper Case
We live in a world where some phone makers are stuck on the glossy back, and that's where the Galaxy A20 falls. But with the GOBUKEE Matte Bumper Case, you won't have to worry about fingerprints while keeping your phone protected from drops. There are four different colors to choose from, but the awesome part of this case is the buttons, which are a different color than the reset of the bumper.
Otterbox Symmetry Clear Case
The Symmetry Clear Case is another perfect example of a great Otterbox case. Most clear cases make it easy to show off your phone, but they end up suffering from "yellowing" over time. That won't be a problem with the Otterbox Symmetry, plus you'll get the added benefit of added drop protection.
GESMA Slim Grippy Case
With the GESMA Slim Grippy Case, you won't have to worry about your phone falling out of your hands anymore. Thanks to the TPU material and the ridges on the back, the GESMA Case adds enough grip to keep your Galaxy A20 where it's supposed to be. And TPU is a fantastic material to add the right amount of drop protection.
Snag one of the best Galaxy A20 cases
With so many great case options out there for your Galaxy A20, the choice can be a tough one. However, we are confident with the Spigen Rugged Armor since it comes from a name you know and trust. You also can't go wrong with the Air Cushion technology that has saved countless smartphones and other devices from certain disaster.
Some folks need a little bit more protection in their lives for various reasons, and the ZIZO Bolt is perfect for you. Not only do you get a screen protector included, but the dual-layer system will be sure to keep your phone safe from potential damage. Plus, the case has a kickstand built-in so that you can either prop the phone up if you want to catch up your favorite shows.
