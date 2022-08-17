Best Fitbit deals and sales of August 2022

Whether you're simply counting steps or taking your workout routine to the next level, there are loads of excellent Fitbit deals out there if you know where to look. One of the leading manufacturers of fitness trackers, Fitbit produces watches that range from simple, affordable devices to high-tech wearables that could rival the best smartwatches around. No matter which type of Fitbit you're looking for, you can rest easy knowing that there's a great deal just waiting to be found.

Below you'll find all of the best Fitbit deals of the month, with everything from the cutting-edge Versa 3 to the simple-yet-classic Inspire 2 on display. Amazon seems to be pretty reliable when it comes to cheap Fitbits, but you'll also find plenty of great deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and even Fitbit themselves. If you don't find what you're looking for today, feel free to check back the next time you're in the neighborhood: we'll be updating this page on a regular basis.

Fitbit deals of the week

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3: $269 $169.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pick up a Versa 3 from Amazon today and you'll instantly save 37%, bringing the price of the wearable down to just $169.89 — which is, by the way, the cheapest that the watch has ever been. The Fitbit Versa 3 boasts built-in GPS tracking, exceptional water-resistance, and a battery that'll last up to 6 days on a single charge.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $68.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you'd prefer something a little simpler, the Fitbit Inspire 2 might be exactly what you need. Currently just $68.95 at Amazon (a 30% discount), the Inspire 2 comes with loads of intelligent fitness features such as 24/7 heart monitoring, sleep assistance, and a free year's subscription to Fitbit Premium.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $234 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Fitbit Sense smartwatch is also on sale if you shop at Amazon, with a hefty $65.95 discount up for grabs. This fitness tracker can detect stress levels help you optimize your sleep schedule, in addition to standard smartwatch features such as GPS tracking and voice assistance.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 4: $149.95 $99.68 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Now that the Fitbit Charge 5 (opens in new tab) is out, the Charge 4 is finally seeing some hefty price cuts. Although it may lack some of the fancier features found on its successor, the Charge 4 is nevertheless a superb fitness tracker, complete with sleep tracking, loads of activities, and a 7-day battery. Right now, you can grab one of these smartwatches for just shy of $100 at Walmart.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Ace 3: $79.95 $59.95 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you're shopping for a kid or young athlete, the Fitbit Ace 3 is the wearable for you. Decked out with a cool, kid-friendly look, the Ace 3 comes with many of the same features that make the adult-oriented Fitbits great, such as all-day activity tracking and a swim-proof construction. These fitness trackers are currently seeing a 25% discount at Best Buy.

Fitbit price tracking

There are so many Fitbit devices on the market and prices vary wildly, too, so it can be hard to know which to go for.

We keep tabs on prices on popular trackers like the Inspire and Charge lines, as well as smartwatches like the Versa and Sense models, to ensure you always have an up-to-date list here. We also take into account lifetime product pricing, all-time low prices, average pricing, and special offers and coupons when suggesting the best deals out there.

Prices fluctuate all year round so there's always a good deal to be found. That being said, shopping seasons like Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer some of the best chances to save with all-time low prices at most retailers.

If you're picking up a discounted Fitbit Sense or Versa 3, don't forget to pair your new wearable with one of these stylish and durable Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 bands.