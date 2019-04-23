Mortal Kombat 11 is right around the corner, and a lot of gamers are curious about fight sticks. Fight sticks are dedicated hardware which include two rows of buttons and a joystick. They're essentially what you find at an arcade, but with some modifications. If you prefer to use them when you're playing fighting games, we have a great recommendation. It's called the Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick .

The Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick is one of the most versatile accessories on the market. It works across a number of Xbox and PlayStation consoles. This means that you can use with it any system you own without having to buy another.

Who should buy this fight stick

Many gamers will probably want a device that works across various platforms. For example, we play Street Fighter V on PlayStation 4 and Killer Instinct on Xbox One. There aren't many fight sticks out there that feature cross-platform compatibility. The Mayflash F300 works with Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It's very easy to set up, but keep in mind that you need to connect it to a controller to use it with your console. Unlike some of the more expensive options out there, it only costs $57 on Amazon. There's even a slightly more expensive version which supports Android devices.

We've been using this accessory to play games like Killer Instinct, Injustice 2, Mortal Kombat X, Mortal Kombat 11, and many others. It's quite heavy, so it sits securely on a table or on your lap. The buttons have a great feel and the joystick allows for more leeway when taking on opponents in harrowing matches.

Reasons to buy Cross-platform compatibility

Affordable price

Secure base Reasons not to buy Made mostly of plastic

A high-end alternative

While the Mayflash F300 is a great fight stick, some gamers may want a top-of-the-line accessory. Luckily, we have something in mind for those individuals, too. The Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick costs $350 and can be purchased for either Xbox One or PlayStation 4. Luckily, both models are compatible with PC.

The Mayflash F300 is made from mostly plastic, with a thin metal base. The Victrix Pro features an aircraft-grade aluminum enclosure and extremely ergonomic design. Unfortunately, spending more doesn't get you cross-platform compatibility.