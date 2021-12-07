Best portable chargers for Google Pixel 2022
Considering that it's been more than four years since its release, you're probably looking for the best portable chargers for Google Pixel. Unfortunately, the battery isn't where it used to be when it once ranked as one of the best Android phones back in the day, so you'll want to keep your phone going with a portable charger. But, of course, with the right power pack, you'll be able to keep all your devices charged, too!
Zendure Power Bank Supermini
The endure Power Bank Supermini packs an impressive punch with Power Delivery, Quick Charge 3.0, and a 10,000mAh capacity. You'll get a portable charger that's around the size of a credit card, plus it comes in a variety of colors. You can also use the Supermini to charge everything from your Pixel to your Nintendo Switch and everything in between.
Anker PowerCore Slim PD
Anker is a big name in the charging space, and when you see options like the PowerCore Slim PD, you'll understand why. Three different charging modes are built-in, with the Power Delivery USB-C port and the PowerIQ-enabled USB-A port. You can even trickle charge devices like your smartwatch or headphones and won't have to worry about them being over-charged.
INIU MegaPower 20000 LED Display
INIU's MegaPower 20,000mAh battery pack has the kitchen sink. It features a USB-C port for charging your Pixel, along with two USB-A ports and a built-in flashlight. It also sports an LED display to know exactly how much juice is left in the tank.
Baseus 30000mAh Portable Charger
With the Baseus 30,000mAh Portable Charger, you're able to charge up to three devices at the same time. This is possible thanks to the dual USB-C ports, along with the dual USB-A ports. There's even a microUSB port on board if you really need it.
Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh
When it comes to finding the best portable chargers for Google Pixel, you won't miss with Anker and its PowerCore+. With 26,800mAh of battery capacity, you'll be able to get multiple charges out of this battery pack. In addition, it comes with a 60W fast charging USB-C wall charger for topping up the battery pack, a USB-C cable, and a travel pouch.
mophie - Powerstation XXL
Mophie is well-known for its charging accessories, and the tradition continues with the Powerstation XXL. This portable charger packs a 20,000mAh cell, along with 18W Power Delivery, so that you can charge your Pixel as fast as possible. And the fabric finish is a nice touch compared to the matte and glossy finishes found elsewhere.
Xcentz 10000mAh Portable Charger
With the Xcentz portable charger, you're not going to get a huge capacity, but it's small and lightweight enough that you can put it anywhere. It's equipped with a 10,000mAh cell, along with a USB-C port on one end and a USB-A port on the other. There's even a button flanked by LED indicator lights to let you know when it's time to recharge.
Belkin Pocket Power 15,000mAh
The Belkin Pocket Power may not look like too much, but that's the point. This 15,000mAh portable charger will help keep your Pixel charged up all day long, thanks to the dual USB-A ports. You'll also find four LED indicators on the side to give you an idea as to when you'll need to recharge.
UGREEN Right Angle USB-C to USB-C Cable
A battery pack is pretty useless if you don't have a cable. We'll recommend this right-angle cable because it's perfect for charging in tight spaces, like cars and in-pocket charging. It's also pretty rugged with nylon braiding and a design that puts less strain on the USB port connection.
Buy the best portable chargers for Google Pixel you can rely on
If your original Google Pixel is still working and you see no reason to upgrade just yet, that's just fine. However, after years of use, your battery is going to start to wear down. That's why we always recommend getting a portable battery pack so that you always have backup power in your bag.
Of these options, how can you not think of the Zendure Power Bank Supermini as one of the best portable chargers for the Google Pixel? Unless your know you can get more use out of a battery pack with bigger capacity, you'll love the convenience of the small and compact size, along with being available in several different colors.
Another solid alternative pick is the Anker PowerCore Slim PD. At its price, you get a battery pack that's designed to work with any device you own — including the Nintendo Switch — with plenty of capacity built into a thin and portable battery pack. Plus, Anker not only includes a nice little USB-C to USB-C cable for charging your Pixel, but you'll also get an 18W wall charger which can be used to add juice to the PowerCore Slim or for charging another device.
