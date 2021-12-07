Best portable chargers for Google Pixel 2022

Considering that it's been more than four years since its release, you're probably looking for the best portable chargers for Google Pixel. Unfortunately, the battery isn't where it used to be when it once ranked as one of the best Android phones back in the day, so you'll want to keep your phone going with a portable charger. But, of course, with the right power pack, you'll be able to keep all your devices charged, too!

Buy the best portable chargers for Google Pixel you can rely on

If your original Google Pixel is still working and you see no reason to upgrade just yet, that's just fine. However, after years of use, your battery is going to start to wear down. That's why we always recommend getting a portable battery pack so that you always have backup power in your bag.

Of these options, how can you not think of the Zendure Power Bank Supermini as one of the best portable chargers for the Google Pixel? Unless your know you can get more use out of a battery pack with bigger capacity, you'll love the convenience of the small and compact size, along with being available in several different colors.

Another solid alternative pick is the Anker PowerCore Slim PD. At its price, you get a battery pack that's designed to work with any device you own — including the Nintendo Switch — with plenty of capacity built into a thin and portable battery pack. Plus, Anker not only includes a nice little USB-C to USB-C cable for charging your Pixel, but you'll also get an 18W wall charger which can be used to add juice to the PowerCore Slim or for charging another device.