Best Eco-Friendly Cases for Galaxy S20 Android Central 2020
No matter your taste, your phone needs a case, but when cases are designed to survive years of sweat, strain, and abuse, they also tend to last a long time in a landfill once you're done with it. Thankfully, you can buy cases that are friendly for the planet — made from sustainable materials and/or for easy composting. Eco-friendly cases is still a small market, especially for the brand-new Galaxy S20, but here are the best ones you can buy today.
- Plant-based and pretty: Tech21 Studio Colour
- Biodegradable: Incipio Organicore
- Clear and durable: Tech21 Pure Clear
- Recycled drop protection: Gear4 Oxford Eco
- Responsibly sourced: Kerf Wood Case
Plant-based and pretty: Tech21 Studio ColourStaff pick
Available in six colors — from the brightest Cherry Red I've ever seen to more subdued blues and black — this 32% plant-based case is thin, vibrant, and features an anti-microbial coating.
Biodegradable: Incipio Organicore
Incipio's case is made with 100% compostable materials, meaning that when the end of your phone's life comes and you throw out the case, it won't take decades to break down in a landfill.
Clear and durable: Tech21 Pure Clear
Tech21's clear case is made from 37% sustainable, plant-based materials while still offering up a crystal clear (or smoky black) look and 10 feet of drop protection. Its packaging is 100% recyclable, too.
Recycled drop protection: Gear4 Oxford Eco
Gear4's folio case is made with recycled plastics, but it's no slouch on drop protection thanks to D3O's impact protection. There are also a few slots on the inside for credit cards, so you can ditch your wallet.
Responsibly sourced: Kerf Wood Case
Kerf's hardwood cases are custom-made. Not only can you get custom engravings on the back, you can choose the hardwood for the case from 14 varieties, from purpleheart to mahogany.
Picking a case that's right for you and the planet
I'm pleased to report that there are far more choices for ecologically responsible cases now than there were in previous years, with offerings from well-known casemakers like Tech21 and Gear4. I especially like the Tech21 Studio Colour for its vibrant colors and thin profile. The Cherry color is so bright and alluring you'd think it was a OnePlus case, but Bolt From the Blue and Coral My World are pretty adorable, too. It may only be made with 1/3 sustainable materials, but it also doesn't start shedding material as the case's life wears on the way some biodegradable cases do.
On the note of biodegradable cases, the Incipio Organicore if you best bet for a compostable S20 case today. It has some nice pastel colors and can still withstand a 6-foot drop, which should cover most of our clumsy falls. While we know there are biodegradable cases from Pela and Moment, neither is available for purchase at this time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The best Galaxy S20 Ultra Cases go beyond to protect your phone
Whether its clear and thin or big and functional, you absolutely need a case on your Galaxy S20 Ultra, and these are the best ones to spend your hard-earned money on.
These are the best cases to protect your new Galaxy S20
The Galaxy S20 is almost here, and if you're already certain it's what you'll be using as your next phone, these are the cases you can buy for it right now!
Keep your Galaxy S20 secure with a phone armband
Whether you're going for a run or simply want to be hands-free, a phone armband is an excellent way to protect your Galaxy S20. These are some of the best ones you can buy right now.