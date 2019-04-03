A headset — earphones or earbuds (or even a single earbud) with a microphone and controls — is a different beast than a set of earbuds or headphones without a mic. For starters, not every set will work with Android when you need to answer calls and adjust the volume. And when products are cheap, there are literally thousands of choices to wade through. So we chose the best ones.

You don't have to spend a lot of money to get a set of earbuds that work just the way you want them to work. We've got a selection here that covers all the basics and you'll be sure to find something you like. I like the Monoprice Hi-Fi buds, because I really do dig the sound that comes out of the tiny little things. And at just $12 a pair, you don't have to worry too much if you leave them in a cab or airplane.

