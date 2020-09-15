Best Controllers for Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android Android Central 2020

When it comes to playing games via Microsoft's new beta service, once known as Project xCloud, you'll need the best phone for streaming. There are also a lot of titles to choose from, so be sure to check out the best Game Pass games you can play on your phone. But for controllers, there's plenty out there that will do the trick. These are our picks for the best around.

You have several good options

Xbox Game Pass launching cloud gaming for Android is a big deal, and we're pretty excited about it. One of Microsoft's key requirements to play Game Pass games on your device is that you'll need an external controller since only a couple of the games include a touch input layer. So for that purpose, our top pick is the Razer Kishi. It's a versatile beast and a true joy to use.

Following that up, if you want something that won't cost you a ton, then the 8BitDo SN30 Pro is for you. Whether you like the retro styling or not, it's still the best value on this list. Not only does the controller pair over Bluetooth, but it includes a clip to hold your phone while you play.

Finally, it's hard to go wrong with the Xbox One controller and a clip, but we think the PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus is the better option. Not only do you get the same ergonomics and feel, but you get a clip included and a 3,000mAh power bank. For its price, it's a noticeably better deal versus the standard Xbox One controller. Regardless, it's hard to make a bad choice here.