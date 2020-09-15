Best Controllers for Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android Android Central 2020
When it comes to playing games via Microsoft's new beta service, once known as Project xCloud, you'll need the best phone for streaming. There are also a lot of titles to choose from, so be sure to check out the best Game Pass games you can play on your phone. But for controllers, there's plenty out there that will do the trick. These are our picks for the best around.
- Best overall: Razer Kishi
- Retro style: 8BitDo SN30 Pro
- Another awesome value: SteelSeries Stratus Duo
- A classic: Microsoft Xbox One controller
- Best clip: PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip
- Advanced package: PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus
Best overall: Razer KishiStaff Pick
The premier option when it comes to true mobile gaming, the Razer Kishi turns your phone into a Switch-like machine. When not in use, it folds up small, perfect for shoving in a bag. It also has a USB-C passthrough so that you can charge your phone while you play. Overall, the quality is good with solid, clicky buttons and great ergonomics. This one is hard to beat.
Retro style: 8BitDo SN30 Pro
Got a hankering for a retro-style controller for your modern gaming needs? Then look no further than the new SN30 Pro from 8BitDo. Sporting that classic look with a contemporary Xbox theme, the SN30 Pro is also the best value on our list today. It includes a clip for mounting your phone to the controller, and also up to 18 hours of battery life and remappable buttons! It's truly a steal of a deal.
Another awesome value: SteelSeries Stratus Duo
If you're looking for one of the best bangs for your buck, then look no further than the SteelSeries Stratus Duo. It can link up to your PC with the included adapter, but we're more interested in its Android gaming capabilities. It's quite a good controller with excellent build quality. You will need the extra clip (sold separately) if you want to attach your phone, though.
A classic: Microsoft Xbox One controller
When talking about Xbox Game Pass, you can't really go wrong with the classic Xbox One controller. It's one of the best ergonomic options on the market, and there's a reason why you see so many copycats. It pairs flawlessly with your phone, feels good in the hand, and just works. There's not a whole lot else to say about this controller, but even though it's not the best value, it's still a very good option for everyone.
Best clip: PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip
If you've chosen the Xbox One controller, we strongly recommend you use a clip to mount your phone to the controller. It just makes gaming more convenient and comfortable. For that purpose, our clip recommendation is the aptly named PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip. It just clips onto your Xbox One controller, then attach your phone, and adjust the angle to your desire. From there, you're good to go.
Advanced package: PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus
PowerA isn't sitting out on the Xbox cloud gaming launch. No, it's coming right out the gate with one of its heavy-hitters. The MOGA XP5-X Plus is similar to the Xbox One controller, but it packs in an included clip and a power bank for the ultimate mobile gaming experience. For what you get, it's a pretty great deal, especially if you like the look and feel of the Xbox One controller and want that extra Xbox aesthetic.
You have several good options
Xbox Game Pass launching cloud gaming for Android is a big deal, and we're pretty excited about it. One of Microsoft's key requirements to play Game Pass games on your device is that you'll need an external controller since only a couple of the games include a touch input layer. So for that purpose, our top pick is the Razer Kishi. It's a versatile beast and a true joy to use.
Following that up, if you want something that won't cost you a ton, then the 8BitDo SN30 Pro is for you. Whether you like the retro styling or not, it's still the best value on this list. Not only does the controller pair over Bluetooth, but it includes a clip to hold your phone while you play.
Finally, it's hard to go wrong with the Xbox One controller and a clip, but we think the PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus is the better option. Not only do you get the same ergonomics and feel, but you get a clip included and a 3,000mAh power bank. For its price, it's a noticeably better deal versus the standard Xbox One controller. Regardless, it's hard to make a bad choice here.
