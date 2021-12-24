Sometimes you don't want to play a game by yourself; sometimes you want to have a good time with a friend. For the purposes of this list, we stuck to games that don't typically fall under the category of competitive multiplayer shooters like Call of Duty, Battlefield, Rainbow Six Siege, and more. The games below give a great cooperative experience without the threat of random strangers mowing you down and possibly ruining the fun. Of course, these are also playable on PS5, through backwards compatibility.
Borderlands 3
Love or hate the series' trademark humor, Borderlands is one of the best franchises out there when it comes to co-op play. Borderlands 3 introduces four new Vault Hunters with a variety of character builds so that even if you and your friends are playing as the same character, no two will ever be alike. Whether you play as a mystical Siren or digi-cloned ex-hitman, you'll need some friends if you want to help save the galaxy. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition are also extremely reccomendable, but we're showcasing the third entry here as the best in the series.
It Takes Two
It Takes Two is one of the best games of 2021, one of the best co-op experiences on PS4, and one that everyone should play. The game sees characters Cody and May attempt to repair their marriage through a magical adventure, for the sake of their unhappy daughter Rose. Playable in local and online co-op, players will experience expertly crafted levels, each containing a series of minigames that keep things interesting. Levels also come with unique power-ups that only one of the two players can wield, increasing replayability. It Takes Two is one of the best games this year, blending platforming with excellent storytelling and memorable characters, and you and a partner will surely enjoy it immensely.
A Way Out
The predecessor to It Takes Two, A Way Out made waves when it was first revealed for being out-of-the-box. It wasn't the typical type of experience players were used to seeing as it requires you to play with a friend. Two players take on the role of two inmates who, only with the help of each other, attempt to escape prison. Because of this, you can play A Way Out either online or through local split-screen co-op. The game features some memorable moments and twists you don't see coming, and it's overall a blast to play.
The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition
Don't let the bitter taste of The Division turn you away from The Division 2, this is the essential example of a company learning from their mistakes. Grab some friends, pick your unique class and hit up some online tactical co-op. You can focus solely PvE or toss in a little PvP as you complete missions to build out your base. With regular updates having rolled out since launch, this is one packed experience that is sure to occupy you and your friends for some time.
Minecraft
There's almost no limit to what you can do in Minecraft, making it a highly versatile game. You want to explore and slay monsters with friends? You got it. Build elaborate castles together? You can do that too. With the help of a few other players, you can even create and build your own mini-games within it. All you need is your imagination and some extra manpower to get it done.
LEGO DC Super-Villains
Any LEGO video game is always good to play through with a friend, and LEGO DC Super-Villains just so happens to be one of the best recent games in the series. If you've ever wanted to play against your favorite heroes and see how the bad guys operate, this is the way to do it. While this one doesn't support online co-op, you can play the entire campaign through local couch co-op with a friend.
Overcooked! 2
Overcooked! 2's premise is simple: cook the best meal you can in the allotted time while dealing with wacky obstacles. Add a friend or two into the mix and the game becomes even more hectic. The good thing is that chaos is part of the fun. If you don't want a helping hand in the kitchen, you can compete against a friend to sees who's best. Overcooked! 2 also supports online or local co-op.
TowerFall Ascension
TowerFall Ascension was primarily designed by one person, but it has the exceptional quality of an indie made by a group. This 16-bit action game is great for parties where you can play locally with friends. You'll be thrown into an arena armed with a bow and arrows to fight to the death in your own little mini-battle royale.
Don't Starve Together
As the name implies, your goal here is to not starve… together. The world around you will do its best to tear you down, and you'll need to survive with the help of a friend to ensure you stay well-fed and healthy. The influence of Tim Burton is evident in its art style, so make sure you go into Don't Starve Together prepared for a dark adventure.
Unravel Two
This puzzling co-op is local only (unless you happen to have a PS Vita). But, for a couch co-op what is better than Yarny? Two Yarnies! Work your way through a world from a new perspective where the simplest things can now propose difficult challenges. Approach each new puzzle with an open mind and perhaps discover the unbreakable bonds of friendship.
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
Defuse a bomb in VR without the pressure of real-life consequences. That's literally the game. One player is tasked with talking their buddy through disarming a bomb, but here's the kicker: the person disarming the bomb can't see the instructions, and the person providing instructions can't see the bomb. Bombs are procedurally-generated so players never know what they'll be walking in to. It's the ultimate test of trust and communication.
Nidhogg 2
Nidhogg 2 was made for two players. Pitting you against another, you'll need to use everything in your arsenal to fight your way to the end of your opponent's side of the screen. The first one to do so wins and gets eaten by mythological Norse serpent Níðhöggr — you know, just your usual side-scrolling shenanigans.
Human: Fall Flat
Puzzles are a lot easier to solve with friends... usually (two minds are better than one and all that jazz). Human: Fall Flat contains a wide variety of physics-based puzzles that players can complete either alone or together with two players in local co-op or up to eight players online. Don't let the minimalist art style fool you because navigating through the dream-like environments is tougher than it seems.
Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection
Guacamelee! and its sequel are some of the finest platformers you'll come across. They ooze character and you can tell that a lot of love went into crafting its universe. Team up with a friend and take on its insanely difficult boss battles and platforming sections together. There's a reason it's described as a Metroidvania, after all.
Rayman Legends
Looking for something a tad less frustrating but still want a challenge? Try out Rayman Legends. There's a reason the Rayman series has become so successful since its inception in 1995. The fantastical worlds it introduces us to in each iteration are gorgeous, and the platforming itself is impeccable. Try it out with some friends to get the most out of it.
Rocket League
Have you ever thought "soccer would be cool if we played it with cars instead?" That's the basic premise of Rocket League. Two teams try to score on the other's goal, and the only thing you have to move the ball is a rocket-powered car. The "rocket-powered" is a point to note because it makes for some incredible gameplay when you can drive up the sides of arenas and blast into the air for a long jump.
Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
Divinity: Origin Sin 2 is a fantastic game, that wears its fantasy inspirations on its sleeve. You'll easily get sucked into the world of Rivellon, especially if you're someone who loves the intricacies of true role-playing games and wants nothing watered down. That's not to say you need to be an expert to play it, though, so hop in with a partner and have fun.
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Work together to defeat the evil forces of Anti-Love in Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime. Each player controls certain aspects of your spaceship, like its thrusters and shield, while you move from station to station in the ship and try to make your way to the end of the level by rescuing some lovable creatures along the way.
KeyWe
Have you ever wondered how two kiwis would fare running a postal delivery service? Well now your questions have been answered with this charming co-op experience. Utilizing the skills of kiwis Jeff and Debra, players will have to work together to complete tasks such as typing messages and correctly sending parcels, tasks made harder by their lack of hands. Butt-slam your way through various levels of increasing difficulty with a partner.
Opt for co-op
When you want to ignore the online world of multiplayer games for a while, why not play with a friend? Borderlands 3 gives you so many hours of gunning fun. It's a blast playing with a group of friends, but the humor in this series is oriented towards adults. It Takes Two is fun for all ages, and combines incredible level design with a fun story.
For children out there, Overcooked! 2 is great. You can also hop into Minecraft where your imagination is your only limitation.
No matter which style of game you prefer, there is an escape from massively multiplayer games that doesn't mean you have to play alone. No matter if it's online or in-person for a couch co-op that you are looking for, we have a little something for everybody. Grab a friend, grab a game and have some fun!
Best social games for PS4
As well as excellent co-op experiences, the PS4 is host to some great social and party games. Perfect for groups either in your living room or online, these games provide a way of passing the time, improving the atmosphere at a gathering, or building bonds between yourself and others. Again, these games are also playable through backwards compatibility if you've managed to snag a shiny new PS5.
The Jackbox Series
Stuck at home with nothing to do and want a fun party game to get your friends together? The Jackbox series is your answer. With eight party packs available to date, the series provides plenty of different minigames to get stuck into. Featuring iconic games such as Drawful, Fibbage XL, and Quiplash, It's perfect if you want to have a laugh without worrying about the stress that other games might induce, and the variation of games on offer within each pack means there's always something for everyone.
Gang Beasts
Want to mindlessly brawl with your friends using weirdly gelatinous characters? That's the premise of Gang Beasts. Take to the streets of Beef City and wrestle it out in some wacky and hazardous environments all for your enjoyment and bragging rights. But mostly bragging rights. Battle against enemies in local and online multiplayer or team up with friends in the gang game mode.
Knowledge is Power
Another game making smart use of mobile devices, Knowledge is Power is a fun quiz game that allows multiple participants. There is more than meets the eye here though, as players can use power plays to negatively affect others, with gunk making it hard to see and ice making it difficult to click the correct answer. Needless to say, those on the receiving end are going to get frustrated pretty quickly.
Sportsfriends
Sportsfriends is an interesting title that consists of a number of minigames, but ones that you won't have seen before. Games like the retro-styled Baribariball and the fast-paced Hokra are a joy to learn and play with friends, and the use of Move controllers adds a different dynamic. Make sure to Google the code to unlock some secret games too!
Party time
The Jackbox Party Pack series is the ultimate party franchise, built entirely around having fun with your friends. The Jackbox Party Pack 3 in particular is amazing because it doesn't get much better than Quiplash 2. Drawful comes close, though, so for that you'll want the original Jackbox Party Pack. You can always buy those two games separately should you wish to.
If you're sick of seeing The Jackbox Party Pack everywhere and want something a little different, then try out Gang Beasts. It comes highly recommended by a lot of us here at Android Central. Sometimes you just need some stupid, silly fun in the form of wrestling gelatinous figures. If quizzes are your thing though, Knowledge is Power is you, though be prepared for the tricks it throws your way!
