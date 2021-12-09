Best cheap wireless earbuds Android Central 2021

Earbud prices can run all over the place. Unfortunately, the ones you typically hear about most often are super expensive. Still, there are some great budget options out there, such as the Creative Outlier Air V3, which offer fantastic battery life, exceptional comfort, and superb sound quality. But besides those, we've done the research and gathered some of the best cheap true wireless earbuds for any style and budget.

It's hard to beat the Outlier Air V3 on battery life. Even compared to the best wireless earbuds, they outperform most of them with up to 10 hours of audio playback per charge at default volume. Add another three charges in the case, and you've got about 40 hours of total listening time. Creative also finally added wireless charging, making charging easier when you don't want to plug in. Creative largely based the design on the previous Outlier Air V2, which are a little bigger, though used the same ear tips for improved fit and comfort. It also gives you a better seal to trap in more bass and preserve as much soundstage as possible. The codec support includes aptX and AAC for excellent compatibility on top of that — another plus for a pair of earbuds that sound so much better than their price implies. And you finally get an Ambient Sound mode to hear your surroundings, as well as an active noise reduction setting that does muffle some of that background noise. While Creative did throw in its excellent Super X-Fi technology again, it still doesn't work with most content that would benefit from it. For example, you can only apply it to its music and video files stored on your device rather than something you would stream. It also replaced physical buttons on the earbuds with touch controls that are just OK. Another plus is that Creative also delivers on a companion app that offers some decent settings, including a pretty long list of equalizer presets that even includes some popular video games. With all that in play, the Outlier Air V3 are one of the best budget pairs we've heard right out of the box, so that counts for something. Pros: Great audio quality

Ambient mode works well

Excellent battery life

Comfortable fit

Improved touch controls

Wireless charging support Cons: Super X-Fi too limited

Not fully noise-canceling

Bulky case

Best value: Anker Soundcore Life P3

There's no doubt that the Creative Outlier Air are some of the very best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Still, if you're looking for something different, Anker's Soundcore Life P3 stand out as effective alternatives. They have ANC and a comfortable design that should work for most ears. The IPX5 rating doesn't make them all that rugged, so you will have to be careful, but there's a lot to like about how these earbuds perform. They have larger drivers that kick out really good audio quality with deep bass and lively highs that are an impressive package at this price. Creative holds an edge in overall sound quality, but these are more than capable of serenading your ears and are better at nullifying background sounds. Unlike Creative's pair, these have ANC, and it's surprisingly good for budget buds. It's also nice to have the Soundcore app to alter the sound through the equalizer or make other adjustments. A sturdy Bluetooth connection and effective mics also keep phone calls going when you need them to. Rounding out the experience is decent battery life at up to six hours of playback with ANC on (seven with it off) and another 28 hours in the case, keeping the audio going for a reasonable amount of time. Those numbers are also relative to volume levels, so keep pumping it up, and you're not going to crack those higher battery numbers. Pros: Good sound quality

Surprising ANC performance

Pretty comfortable fit

Decent battery life

Solid app support

Wireless charging support Cons: Weaker mid-range sound

Not especially durable

Best upgrade: Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2

The purpose of this article is to highlight true wireless earbuds that sound great, work as intended, and come in at a low price. Our next pick is the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2, and if you're in the market for a higher-end earbud experience that doesn't have an outrageous price tag, it could be an excellent fit. Right off the bat, the Liberty Air 2 sound wonderful. The earbuds feature "diamond-inspired drivers" and a "premium TPU diaphragm," which translates to a wide soundstage and deep bass. So no matter what kind of music you're listening to on the Liberty Air 2, it'll sound great. We're especially fond of Anker's HearID feature, which customizes your listening experience based on your hearing sensitivity. Phone call quality could be better, and indeed, Anker did improve that with the more expensive Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro, but your results may vary here. There are plenty of other features outside of the audio side, such as 28-hour battery life, Qi wireless charging, touch controls, and the ability to use either earbud on its own for mono playback. However, when it comes to getting a premium listening experience, the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 deliver that for a lot less money than other companies out there. Pros: High-quality sound with deep bass

Audio is personalized for your ears

Total battery life of 28 hours

Robust touch controls

Qi wireless charging Cons: Phone calls could be better

Best for tight budgets: Back Bay Audio Tempo 30

Back Bay Audio hails from Boston, and its main claim to any fame is offering more for a lot less. The Tempo 30 are ready to play, focusing mainly on two key areas to stand out. First is the audio quality, which prioritizes bass — hardly a surprise for a pair of inexpensive buds — yet offers other ways to listen, too. Bass Mode is, as it implies, pushing the lows to rumble more for a deeper sound profile. There's also a Game Mode that reduces lag to make audio and video sync up better when playing games or watching shows and movies. Getting the right sound is easier when you have no less than six different ear tips to choose from, and their smaller size should fit most ears relatively easily. Despite the audio focus, there are no extras, like ANC or ambient sound, so you won't have any way to block outside noise. With a tight seal, though, you do get pretty good passive noise isolation. Touch controls aren't bad, all things considered, and you will have to learn how to consistently switch between modes, but otherwise, these earbuds are pretty straightforward. The second thing that makes them stand out is the IPX7 water resistance. So if you want cheaper buds to work out or run in, these may be right up your alley. Just don't go swimming with them. And battery life? The Tempo 30 can go up to eight hours per charge, depending on volume levels, with the case adding another 24 hours. So you can charge them up via USB-C pretty quickly, except there's no way to fast charge them in a pinch. Pros Great sound for the price

Bass and Game modes

32 hours of total battery life

IPX7 water-resistance

Solid Bluetooth connection

Extremely affordable Cons No fast charging

No ambient mode for runners

Best underdog: SoundPEATS T2 Hybrid ANC Wireless Earbuds

If you're reading this and have no idea what SoundPEATS is, don't fret. It's a relatively small and obscure company creating top-notch audio gear since 2010. When it comes to cheap true wireless earbuds, one of the best options comes from SoundPEATS. Looking at the T2 Hybrid ANC Wireless Earbuds, there's a lot to like off the bat. These earbuds sound better than their price would indicate, for starters, thanks to 12mm drivers that really do turn out good audio playback. Turn on ANC, and performance improves, helping round out a solid package. Comfort is pretty good, though their size isn't as sleek as others are, so you may find them sticking out a bit more. Battery life is impressive at up to 10 hours per charge and up to eight hours if you leave on ANC. The case includes an extra two charges, and its size is small enough to take with you just about anywhere. USB-C charging ensures you won't need a Micro-USB cable anymore. When you run out of juice, plug in for an hour, and you should be good to go. Pros Good sound quality

Comfortable fit

Smaller charging case

Solid battery life

Decent ANC and Transparency modes Cons Not very rugged

Best battery life: Tribit FlyBuds C1

For someone that's always on the move and needs earbuds that aren't always running out of juice, the Tribit FlyBuds C1 are an easy pair to like. Where most wireless earbuds reach a limit, either for the earbuds themselves or what the case can manage, the FlyBuds C1 are adept at both. They can play for up to 12 hours per charge, while the case gives you 50 hours total. It's not that Tribit has set or broken a record, but it is a combination that keeps audio playing for longer than most, regardless of what they cost. The beauty of this is that the case itself isn't massive, so you get longevity without the extra bulk to go with all that juice. Part of what enables the FlyBuds C1 to hit these numbers is that they don't have ANC or ambient modes. Unfortunately, they don't have a dedicated app to customize the sound, either. Despite that, they do sound good on their own, and other elements, like call quality, comfort, and durability, hold up well to round out a good overall performance for a pair of budget buds. Pros Good audio quality

Outstanding battery life

Comfy fit with extra tips

Pretty durable

Decent call quality

Affordable price The Bad No ANC or ambient modes

Can get a little loose

No wireless charging

No dedicated app

Best comfort: EarFun Air Pro 2

If the images don't do them justice, you can wear the EarFun Air Pro 2 and feel that they're as comfortable a pair as you'll find out in the market. That's not always the case with earbuds that only offer three ear tip sizes, but with six pairs to try here, odds are good you'll find one that suits your ears just fine. Granted, EarFun is hardly the only brand with comfy earbuds, but the Air Pro 2 are a nice combination of form, function, and feature set that expands on their predecessors. Thanks to a more balanced soundstage, they're suitable for longer listening sessions and sound better than the previous pair did. At this price, you can't go wrong. Unfortunately, there is no equalizer to adjust the sound more to your liking. However, slightly improved ANC and ambient modes stand ready to block outside noises or let them in to help you hear surroundings. These modes aren't on par with more expensive earbuds, but the results are easy to appreciate for what you pay. That also matters for phone calls. The greater comfort means you can keep these on to take any calls. And when you do, you'll find the six-mic array does a good job keeping voices clear and audible throughout. Battery life is up to six hours with ANC turned on. Keep it off, and that goes up to 8.5 hours. The case gives you at least another three charges (and a little extra), including USB-C and wireless charging. Pros Outstanding comfort

Good audio for the price

Good ANC and ambient modes

Decent battery life

Excellent call quality

Wireless charging support Cons Could use an EQ

Best workout buds: Treblab X3 Pro

When looking for workout earbuds, one of the most important things to look for is how water-resistant they are. Fortunately, the Treblab X3 Pro are IPX7 rated, which means you'll be able to do some intense workouts without worrying about whether you're going to damage them in the process. Just don't swim with them, as they're not rated for full submersion. The X3 Pro should feel lightweight and secure in terms of comfort, thanks to the ear hooks that keep them in place. It's a design that does wonders for stability, comfort, and fit, making it easier to wear them for more extended periods or when you're particularly active, like during a run, for instance. So long as you get the proper seal with at least one pair of ear tips out of the box, you will see just how good these earbuds can get. Larger drivers, plus an obviously bass-heavy audio profile, make them sound great for the crowd looking for power. Of course, they aren't going to sound anything like balanced audiophile earbuds, but that's not really the point. You want tunes to pump you up while you break a sweat? These can manage that just fine. Battery life is impressive at up to nine hours per charge, with an extra 36 hours coming from the case. No wireless charging, though USB-C charging should get you back up and playing in short order. Without ANC and ambient modes, battery life is only really affected by how loud the volume is. Pros: IPX7 water-resistant

Secure and comfortable fit

Punchy audio with deep bass

Charges with USB-C

Solid battery life Cons: No ANC or ambient mode

Not rated for swimming

Best hook design: JLab Audio Epic Air Sport ANC

JLab Audio made the Epic Air Sport ANC rugged enough to handle regular workouts and runs, thanks to the IP66 rating. They're just not meant for exposure to water, so keep them as dry as possible. The ear hooks are flexible enough to feel comfortable on just about any pair of ears, and with six pairs of ear tips in the box, you're bound to find something that works. Getting that passive noise isolation only benefits the onboard ANC to block out the background when you want to hear little else than your music, podcast, or audiobook. The Be Aware mode is JLab's ambient setting when you want to pipe in some of the background to stay aware of your surroundings, especially when out for a run or talking to someone. The sound comes off as balanced, with an extra boost for the bass, though you can change that in JLab's Air ANC app, where you can adjust ANC controls and sound through the included equalizer. JLab claims up to 15 hours of battery life per charge, albeit with ANC off. Keep it on, and the number is still an excellent 10 hours per charge. And when you need to charge, you can use the cable built into the case or set it down on a Qi charger for wireless charging. Pros: Solid audio quality

IP66 sweat resistance

Various ear tips and sizes

Excellent app support

Long battery life for workouts

ANC and ambient modes Cons: Don't swim with them

Bulkier design may not be for everyone

The 1More Stylish True Wireless are perfect for the person looking for superb sound quality without breaking the bank. It's not neutral, and there's a noticeable bump in the entire bass region, but it's not enough to drown out the mids and treble. Bass lovers will love these, but those who are fans of a fun, slightly off-balanced sound will also love them. However, the most impressive part about the sound signature is the soundstage. While it won't beat some of the more expensive true wireless earbuds, the Stylish True Wireless holds its ground. The soundstage is wide and spacious, making it easy to pick out individual instruments and vocals. The Stylish True Wireless performs exceptionally well with up to 6.5 hours on a single charge in terms of battery life. The included charging case nets you an additional 17.5 hours of battery life, totaling up to 24 hours of audio playback with the bud and case. The case itself is relatively small and compact. So you likely won't have any issues with it fitting in your pocket or purse. Unfortunately, it still uses Micro-USB for charging and doesn't feature wireless charging. Comfort is excellent too. They are super light and easy to get in and out of your ear. The earbud stays in your ear without issue. You're unlikely to feel any discomfort or fatigue, even after long periods. You get multiple ear tip sizes in the box, which will help with fit. Pros: Long battery life

Bluetooth 5.0

Superb sound with wide soundstage

Excellent comfort Cons: Micro-USB for charging

No wireless charging case

Pricier than other options on this list

Best noise-canceling: Mpow X3

Noise cancellation is a great feature offered by some headphones, but it's something we don't often see with true wireless earbuds — let alone ones that are considered cheap. That's why the Mpow X3 are so interesting. The Mpow X3 come with fully-fledged active noise cancellation, allowing you to block out 28dB worth of background noise. Of course, it's not as effective as expensive over-ear headphones, but for minimizing the noise of a dishwasher, vacuum, or air conditioner, the X3 work great. You're also treated to excellent sound quality, with the 10mm drivers giving you a pleasant and balanced listening profile with crisp clarity. Rounding out the experience are a few other goodies — namely, 27 hours of total battery life, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable wireless connection. Mpow's plastic charging case isn't the best we've ever encountered, but it gets the job done. Pros Comfortable in-ear fit

Active noise cancellation

27 hours of total playback time

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C for charging Cons Plastic case feels cheap

Best bass: TOZO T6

Bass lovers rejoice! The TOZO T6 is the earbud you want if you're looking for a ton of bass. The bass is obviously boosted quite a bit, giving the overall sound a warmer tone with a ton of thump and rumble, but not enough for the bass to be considered muddy or distorted. The midrange and treble are neutral and flat. They'll take a backseat to the bass, but the presence is still there. The dynamic range is excellent; however, the soundstage is a bit weak, thanks to the overpowering bass. Battery life is also quite strong, with the T6 lasting up to six hours for continuous use and the charging case providing another 24 hours of battery life — a total package of 30 hours! The Micro-USB charging port isn't ideal, but you can ignore it and use Qi wireless charging instead. In terms of comfort, the T6 perform exceptionally well. The buds are super lightweight and don't shove too far down your ears. They come with multiple ear tip sizes in the box, which should help with fit, and the ear tips are super soft and sit comfortably in your ear. As a result, it's unlikely you'll experience any discomfort or fatigue with the earbud, even over several hours of listening. Pros: Excellent, bass-heavy sound

IPX8 water resistance

Wireless charging capable!

Superb comfort Cons: Micro-USB for charging

AirPods rip-off design

