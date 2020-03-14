The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G was one of the first phones to support a 90Hz refresh rate on its display and the Sprint version has 5G. A popup front camera lets the screen flow to every edge of the phone and a faded blue color scheme on the back makes this a cool looking phone. It's not lacking power either with a Snapdragon 855 and 8GB of RAM.

LG was another early adopter for Sprint with the V50 ThinQ 5G, which features five cameras, a 6.4-inch OLED display, and a large 4,000mAh battery. For audiophiles, there's a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC to power your headphones or connect to your speakers. It's all powered by the Snapdragon 855 with 6GB of RAM and this Sprint version is ready to be updated to Android 10.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is a great phone and this McLaren edition has a handsome orange and black color scheme echoing its F1 car livery. A 4085mAh battery powers this T-Mobile exclusive phone with Snapdragon 855 and 12GB of RAM. It also has an impressive triple camera setup on the back of the phone with a huge 48MP sensor.

The Galaxy S20 has some of the best specs anywhere with a 120Hz display and the blazing Snapdragon 865 powering it. If you're willing to sign up for monthly payments with a new line, you can get a great deal. It's also got a big 4,000mAh battery and a massive 64MP camera. The S20 itself isn't cheap, but you can get a great deal on Sprint if you activate a new line.

This enlarged Galaxy S10 was one of the first devices to support 5G and it's still a powerful phone with Snapdragon 855 and 8GB of RAM. It's powered by a large 4,500mAh battery and has a gorgeous 6.7-inch display. Android 10 is available as an update, making this powerful phone even better if you are covered by Sprint 5G.

Sprint was first out of the gate with sub-6 5G and while it's 5G network hasn't kept pace with the likes of T-Mobile and AT&T, it does have consistent coverage where it has been built. If you're looking for a budget phone you'll need to stick with LTE for now, but 5G phones have finally started to come down in price. If you don't want to spend a finger on a Galaxy S20 phone, for example, there are some more affordable options avaialble depending on your network.

Sprint and Verizon were first out of the gate with consumer-ready 5G networks and had the first phones. Sprint's prices have come down but its early phones won't support a future low-band or mmWave 5G deployment. With solid coverage in the nine cities Sprint covers, 5G should be quick and reliable. T-Mobile and AT&T both launched low-band 5G networks in late 2019 with impressive coverage but will need some time for the phones to come down in price. The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G Mclaren is a great way to get on T-Mobile's 5G.

Luckily, with a device like the Galaxy S20, there are a lot of great discounts for new lines and the price can be brought down further with a trade-in device. If you're willing ot sign up with a new line or account on Sprint, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 with 24 months of bill credits elimitnating the montly installment price. You'll still be resposible for taxes upfront though.

If you know you have 5G coverage in your area and want to take it for a test drive, all of these phones are fast and capable devices that should last you quite a while. The Galaxy S10 5G on Sprint is the best value available. If you're taking a risk on future 5G expansion to your area, make sure to turn off 5G if you don't have a signal to save on battery.

