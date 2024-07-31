Nothing Phone 2a Plus is here, and it's got a chip no one else has

What you need to know

The Phone 2a Plus looks very similar to the Phone 2a, including the transparent back and Glyph Light system.

It features the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, and faster 50W charging.

Nothing is on a roll with back-to-back launches, like the Phone 2a and CMF Phone 1. Now, it's adding the Nothing Phone 2a Plus to its growing lineup.

The Nothing Phone 2a stands out for its great value, offering both affordability and a unique look. Its Glyph Light system and customizable software give it a special edge. With strong photography features, solid performance, and plenty of personalization options, it's easily among our top picks in the budget Android phone segment.

The hype around Nothing's most recent mid-range smartphone might have set expectations for something groundbreaking. However, the Plus model looks a lot like the Phone 2a. It features the same transparent back, showing off the wireless charging components, and the signature Glyph Light system that defines the series.

What sets the Phone 2a Plus apart is its exclusive MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, making it the first phone in the world to use this chipset. It also comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

MediaTek's latest chipset is built for entertainment, especially for gamers. With advanced TSMC 4nm Gen 2 technology, it features 8 cores running up to 3.0GHz, making the CPU almost 10% faster than the Phone 2a. This means smoother multitasking, faster app switching, and quicker content loading.

Apart from the new specs, the Phone 2a Plus looks almost identical to the Phone 2a. There aren't any obvious visual differences between the two based on official renders from Nothing.

The new phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It has the same 5,000mAh battery as the regular model but charges faster at 50W compared to the standard model's 45W. According to Nothing, it can reach a full day's power in under 20 minutes, which is nearly 10% faster than the Phone 2a.

The Phone 2a Plus comes with a 50MP dual-lens camera (main and ultrawide) in the center of a circular panel, three Glyph lights, and a wavy pattern on the bottom half. These features are also present in the standard model.

On the front, the Phone 2a Plus has a 50MP selfie camera, an upgrade from the Phone 2a's 32MP front camera.

The device comes with Android 14 and Nothing OS 2.6, with promises of three years of major Android updates and four years of security updates.

The color options are metallic grey and an updated black. While it's a good-looking phone, it doesn't stand out much in appearance. You might easily mistake the Phone 2a Plus for the Phone 2a when you see them out and about.

The Phone 2a Plus officially hits the market on August 3 in London for £399. The first place you can grab it is at Nothing's Store Soho, making it the initial launch spot worldwide.

In the US, the Phone 2a Plus will be available in grey for $399. Users can get it through the US Beta Program starting August 7. More details on market availability and pricing will be announced in September.