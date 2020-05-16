It's clear to see why the versatile Echo Show 5 is Amazon's best Echo device to date. This streamlined version of the original Echo Show is a bit more compact and much more affordable, with an integrated smart display that let you watch videos, control smart home devices, talk with Alexa, and more.

The device debuted last year for $89.99, though thanks to a one-day sale at Best Buy, you can score two of the Echo Show 5 today for the price of one. That's like paying only $45 for each one, or you could see it as scoring one for free. You can choose between white and black versions of the device while supplies last.

Two For One Amazon Echo Show 5 (2-pack) Amazon's Echo Show 5 is one of the latest Echo devices with a screen. Now Alexa not just tells you everything you want to know, but shows you too! You can even stream shows and movies from services like Prime Video, music from Spotify, and more. $89.99 $179.98 $90 off See at Best Buy

Amazon's Echo Show 5 is equipped with a compact 5.5-inch smart display that can show you the weather, news reports, movie trailers, and more, or you can listen to radio stations, podcasts, audiobooks, and music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify. It's best utilized as a hub for any smart home devices you have too, as it allows you to voice control any compatible devices using Amazon Alexa.

There have been a lot of privacy concerns regarding Amazon Alexa and the Echo devices as of late, which is why the latest Echo Show 5 comes with a feature that allows you to delete all of your old voice commands by speaking prompts such as "Alexa, delete everything I said today". For more on the Echo Show 5, check out our review which rated it with 4.5 out of 5 stars; this video by Modern Dad shows off some important details as well.

Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, so you won't have to worry about having an extra fee tacked on once you reach the final checkout screen.