The best phones currently offered by Boost Mobile. Boost Mobile offers a wide selection of phones for their prepaid and no contract plans. If you're looking to join and want to know which phones are going to be the best value for your dollar, look no further. We're breaking down the best phones you can buy when you sign up with Boost Mobile. We've also included links so you can make a purchase directly through their website. ZTE Max XL

At $99.99, the ZTE Max XL has both a big beautiful screen and a big beautiful battery to keep it going! The extra-large 6" FHD display is powered by a 1.4GHz Octa-Core Processor with 16GB of storage. You'll also have Android 7.1.1 Nougat and all the features and security that goes with it. You can take great photos with the 13MP rear-facing camera and plenty of selfies with the 5MP front-facing lens and do it all longer with a 3,990mAh battery. Time to buy yours? Make your purchase at Boost Mobile's site: See at Boost Mobile Moto E4

Simply put, at $79.99 the Moto E4 is a steal. You'll get so much phone for so little — Android Nougat, an 8MP camera on the back that takes great photos, a 5MP wide-angle selfie camera on the front and it's even "Splashproof" in case you get caught in the rain. Under the 5-inch screen, you'll find a quad-core processor, 16GB of storage (plus a slot for an SD card) and full support for high-speed LTE networks. Including Sprint's new LTE Plus network. The Moto E4 paired with Boost's low priced plans is one of the best deals in mobile. Curious to learn more? Check out our review: Read: Moto E4 review Time to buy yours? Make your purchase at Boost Mobile's site: See at Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy S7

Everything people loved about the Galaxy S6 is kept and improved upon with the Samsung Galaxy S7. A little more metal in the design makes the phone a bit heavier, but not cumbersome. Like the S6, it's capable of wireless charging which is incredibly convenient. Of course, the phone is compatible with all of Sprint's nationwide networks, and the software has been upgraded to Android Marshmallow. Other big changes and improvements include an optional microSD card that gives you up to 200GB of extra storage and an improved dual-pixel camera. The Galaxy S7 is also water-resistant, so while you probably shouldn't take it for a swim, if you drop it in a puddle or text in the rain it will still work just fine. The battery life is improved, too, and the wireless charging will take you to almost 50% in roughly 30 minutes. Curious to learn more? Check out our review: Read: Samsung Galaxy S7 review Time to buy yours? Make your purchase at Boost Mobile's site: See at Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy S6