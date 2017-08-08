The best phones currently offered by Boost Mobile.
Boost Mobile offers a wide selection of phones for their prepaid and no contract plans. If you're looking to join and want to know which phones are going to be the best value for your dollar, look no further.
We're breaking down the best phones you can buy when you sign up with Boost Mobile. We've also included links so you can make a purchase directly through their website.
ZTE Max XL
At $99.99, the ZTE Max XL has both a big beautiful screen and a big beautiful battery to keep it going!
The extra-large 6" FHD display is powered by a 1.4GHz Octa-Core Processor with 16GB of storage. You'll also have Android 7.1.1 Nougat and all the features and security that goes with it. You can take great photos with the 13MP rear-facing camera and plenty of selfies with the 5MP front-facing lens and do it all longer with a 3,990mAh battery.
Time to buy yours? Make your purchase at Boost Mobile's site:
Moto E4
Simply put, at $79.99 the Moto E4 is a steal. You'll get so much phone for so little — Android Nougat, an 8MP camera on the back that takes great photos, a 5MP wide-angle selfie camera on the front and it's even "Splashproof" in case you get caught in the rain.
Under the 5-inch screen, you'll find a quad-core processor, 16GB of storage (plus a slot for an SD card) and full support for high-speed LTE networks. Including Sprint's new LTE Plus network. The Moto E4 paired with Boost's low priced plans is one of the best deals in mobile.
Curious to learn more? Check out our review:
Time to buy yours? Make your purchase at Boost Mobile's site:
Samsung Galaxy S7
Everything people loved about the Galaxy S6 is kept and improved upon with the Samsung Galaxy S7. A little more metal in the design makes the phone a bit heavier, but not cumbersome. Like the S6, it's capable of wireless charging which is incredibly convenient.
Of course, the phone is compatible with all of Sprint's nationwide networks, and the software has been upgraded to Android Marshmallow. Other big changes and improvements include an optional microSD card that gives you up to 200GB of extra storage and an improved dual-pixel camera. The Galaxy S7 is also water-resistant, so while you probably shouldn't take it for a swim, if you drop it in a puddle or text in the rain it will still work just fine.
The battery life is improved, too, and the wireless charging will take you to almost 50% in roughly 30 minutes.
Curious to learn more? Check out our review:
Read: Samsung Galaxy S7 review
Time to buy yours? Make your purchase at Boost Mobile's site:
Samsung Galaxy S6
The sophisticated and sleek Samsung Galaxy S6 was Samsung's first venture into metal and glass hardware. Gorilla Glass 4 covers the front and back of the phone and the interior metal fits seamlessly into the design. What we're trying to say is that the phone looks stellar.
The 32GB memory holds all your music, videos, and photos. Speaking of photos, the 16MP rear-facing camera and 5MP front-facing camera were one of the raved about features when the phone launched in 2015 and they are still at the top of the camera game.
Want to see a full review? Check out ours:
Read: Samsung Galaxy S6 review
Ready to buy it? Head to Boost Mobile's site:
Best Boost Mobile Phones
" Best boost mobile phone". The phones are low end and run on the garbage Sprint network
One man's garbage is another man's treasure.
S7, S6 and 6S/6S+ are cheap? Okayyyyy lol
AT&T Galaxy S7 Onyx Black with Unlimited Data
Not the phone itself, it's the fact that it's trapped on CDMA network. Old technology
Hate CDMA as well. Not a fan, but I'd hardly call these phones ancient or outdated because of it.
AT&T Galaxy S7 Onyx Black with Unlimited Data
I run beautifully on Sprint on my Nexus 6, and my monthly bill is way less than my previous Verizon account while getting unlimited talk text and data.
Wow. you act as if sprint bent you over....and you liked it.
The Galaxy S7 is low end? What do you consider high end?
So generic flagships and I disagree on the Moto E being including lol. Isn't it abandoned? Let it die
Another best phones on "X" prepaid carrier article. Another generic list of the same phones as always. Pick the most expensive, and the least expensive. That's all that you do for these article and they are all awful. Also, the second gen. Moto E has a front facing camera. At least get the facts correct if you're going to be too lazy to right an original article please.
Yea I know, write?
Not for nothing but the Moto E does in fact have a front facing camera. It's obviously not a great one but I'm fairly certain it has one.