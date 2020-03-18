Best Board Games Android Central 2020

Board games might be an old school way to stay entertained, but there's a lot to be said for gathering around the dining room table, dealing the cards or rolling the dice and starting a board game adventure. We're presenting a selection of games that we think represent the best of both old classics and modern options, including our overall best choice, Sequence which combines the fun of playing cards with the board game format.

Sequence is a great game that combines the fun, luck, and excitement of playing cards with strategic board game gameplay. We love this as although the original version is said to be suited to ages seven years old and up, younger children can play along with old siblings or parents. No game of Sequence is ever the same as although your aim remains to get five chips in a row on the board, the cards you have will be everchanging. This set includes 104 playing cards and 50 crowning chips in each red, blue, and green. Pros: Great mix of strategy and luck

Can be played by larger groups

Works for team and individual play Cons: Have to use Sequence cards

Best Cooperative: Pandemic

A modern option suitable for eight years old and up, as members of an elite disease control team, you must keep four deadly diseases at bay. You work together with your co-players as you travel around the globe to treat infections while collecting the cards you need to discover a cure for each disease. It's a great cooperative gameplay experience, especially suited for groups that might otherwise not handle the competitive nature of board games very well! Pros: Approx 45 minute gameplay

Suitable for two to four players

Exciting contemporary theme Cons: Only for eight years old and up

Best Trading Game: Catan

Named as the game of the century, Settlers of Catan is another classic. It's a civilization-building board game of harvesting and trading resources suitable for three to four older players, although expansion packs are available. There are also loads of variations of the "Settlers" premise, with everything from sea, space, Game of Thrones and Star Trek covered. As you start by building the isle of Catan, made up of pastures, fields, mountains, hills, forests, and deserts, the random mix of regions makes a different board game every time. As you build your civilization, the trade of five different commodities is a very strategic process, with a little bit of luck mixed in. Pros: Simple rules

A game lasts an hour

Random set-up makes for changing gameplay Cons: Not suitable for under 10s

Best Mystery Game Betrayal At House On The Hill

If you're looking for some spooky grown-up board game action Betrayal At House On The Hill provides a mix of strategy and horror. Suitable for teenagers and up, designed for three to four players (although expansion packs are available) you have to build a haunted mansion and then try and escape it alive. Initially, players work together, but then one player becomes the traitor. Thanks to the tile-based gameplay there are 50 potential scenarios to work through, so even though a game lasts around an hour, you'll be tempted to instantly start over again. Pros: Great horror theme

High replayability

Games last around an hour Cons: Suitable for 12 years old and up

Best Strategic: Risk

Hasbro's Risk is an absolute classic, dating back to the 1950s. Suitable for between two to five players (or teams) it's a great game choice for older children and adults. As a game of strategy conquest and with the overall aim of world domination, you basically try and take over the world by battling your opponents. It's a fabulous mix of skill and chance, with you determining your strategy but the dice ultimately deciding your fate. There have been many variations and special editions over the years, but this version includes a gameboard, armies with 40 infantry, 12 cavalry, and eight artillery figures, a deck of 56 Risk cards in a box, five dice, five cardboard war crates, and game guide. Pros: Mission cards to speed up the game

Good quality pieces and cards

Engrossing gameplay Cons: Not suitable for under 10s

Best for Kids: Candy Land

A great option suitable for younger children, Candy Land can be played by between two and four players. While you can buy the retro version of Candy Land, this updated version is recommmended to appeal to today's tech-savvy kids. The elements remain similar, you get gingerbread men as movers, colored cards, and fun illustrations, with different destinations like Cookie Commons and the Chocolate Mountain. The great thing about Candy Land is that there is no reading involved, so it's suitable from ages three and up, and sneakily helps kids learn their colors, shape matching and even involves drawing skills. Pros: Suitable for ages 3 and up

Educational elements

Simple gameplay Cons: Not appealing to older children

Best Quiz Game: Trivial Pursuit Family Edition

This is a specially designed version of the classic quiz game with special fast play gameplay to not let sessions drag on forever. You can get both kids of ages eight and up and adults to test their knowledge across six fascinating categories that include Geography, Entertainment, History, Sports and Leisure, Arts and Literature, and Science and Nature. There are over 1,400 trivia questions to work through, so it should take a while for everyone to learn the answers. This set includes six wedge holders, but as you can play in teams, this is suitable for larger groups to enjoy together. Pros: Educational

Can play individually or in teams

Cards for kids and adults Cons: Only for ages 8 and up

Best with Friends: Cards Against Humanity

Described as "despicable and awkward as you and your friends," this is not your grandma's card game. But when any game is started by the person who most recently had a bowel movement, you know you're not dealing with vanilla-flavored entertainment. With this original version you get 500 white cards and 100 black cards to create your fill-in-the-blank or end the sentence rounds of the game. The possible outcomes are awkward, controversial, risque, incredibly politically incorrect, even potentially offensive. It's absolutely hysterically funny to play on an evening with fellow grown-ups friends — but maybe not your folks. Pros: Hilarious, contemporary, hip

Very simple to play

Make up your own rules Cons: Serious potential for offense

Definitely not suitable for children