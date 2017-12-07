What are the best board games for Android?
Board games have been experiencing a renaissance in recent years, and it doesn't take a lot of digging in the Google Play Store to see it reflected on Android as well. If you're having trouble getting everybody together under one roof or just don't have any more shelf space for another box, pick up your Android phone or tablet to grab these fantastic board games.
We've put together the very best board games for Android for the consideration of long-time board game fans.It's worth noting in advance that a vast majority of the Android board games on our list employ in-app purchases for expansions, and thanks to their established physical counterparts, they tend to be well-balanced and lots of fun.
- Carcassonne
- Cribbage with Grandpas
- Pandemic: The Board Game
- Ticket to Ride
- Splendor
- Catan
- Shelter Free
- Sea Battle 2
- Mahjong: Beautiful Orient
Carcassonne
Carcassonne is a tile-based kingdom-building game in which players each take turns trying to complete roads, cities, and cloisters. Each turn, players also drop a limited number of their meeple onto those landmarks in an attempt to claim points once the feature has been completed. If you can't fully enclose a city or finish a road by the end of the game, you can still get a few points. A handful of expansions are also available via in-app purchases.
Carcassonne is a polished adaptation of a classic board game and has just recently been re-released in 3D and it looks and plays better than ever! If you haven't played it before now is the time to check it out!
- Number of players: 1-6
- Options to play: Solo, local multiplayer, online multiplayer
Download Carcassonne ($1.99 w/ IAPs)
Cribbage with Grandpas
Cribbage is a mix between a card game and a board game, so it totally belongs here too. Cribbage with Grandpas is just a really charming indie game that's great for seasoned cribbage players along with people who are just learning the game. On top of just having a really clean and colorful design, Cribbage with Grandpas has gaming's first build-a-Grandpa feature where you can create the perfect opponents and tweak their personality and playing style.
Check out my full review and then fall in love with this great game.
- Number of players: 1
- Options to play: Solo
Download: Cribbage with Grandpas ($2.99)
Pandemic: The Board Game
This mobile version of the popular strategic board game of the same name that provides a real challenge whether you're playing alone or with friends. Your goal: Try to cure four contagious diseases from spreading and taking over the world.
You select your characters at the start of the game, with each character performing specific roles to help eradicate the diseases. Which characters you pick will have a big effect on your team's ultimate success. This is a pass-and-play game to play with friends, and you'll all have to work together and use your teams strategically if you want to win. There's an in-app purchase available for expansions, which improves the replayability of this addictive and challenging game.
- Number of players: 2-4, or solo if you play more than one role
- Options to play: Solo, pass-and-play
Download: Pandemic: The Board Game ($4.99)
Ticket to Ride
Ticket to Ride gets players to build sprawling rail empires by gathering colored cars to connect cities. Every turn, a player gets to either pick two cars, claim a line by spending cars, or take on a new ticket, which challenges players to connect two cities before the first player runs out of cars. The farther these two cities are, the more victory points they're worth, plus the player with the longest line gets an additional victory point bonus.
On the whole, Ticket to Ride is a fine combination of competition and construction. The in-app purchase grants you access to a new bundle of maps and boards, all of which are totally worth the price.
- Number of players: 1-5
- Options to play: Solo, Pass-and-play, local multiplayer, online multiplayer
Download Ticket to Ride ($6.99 w/ IAPs)
Splendor
Splendor is a game that's fast and easy to learn, but hard to master. You play as rich merchants during the Renaissance with the goal of earning 15 prestige points before your opponents. The game requires you to collect gems which are in turn spent on cards as you build out your empire.
The mobile version is a faithful adaptation of the tabletop version and lets you play pass-and-play style with friends, solo against the AI, or play online multiplayer matches. The game is fairly quick to play and a great game to play with the whole family.
- Number of players: 2-4
- Options to play: Solo mode, pass & play and online multiplayer
Download: Splendor ($6.99) {.cta .large
Catan
Catan is not just a classic board game; it is the classic board game. Players harvest resources and connect their villages by roads, accumulating victory points along the way. It doesn't sound like much, but between the inter-player trading (or scheming) and the cramped real estate, Catan can be a very tense game. Players also use their harvested resources to purchase cards which can provide them with useful resources. Pass-and-play multiplayer is available, as well as many of the original game's expansions.
For a tense game of wheeling and dealing, check out Catan.
- Number of players: 1-5
- Options to play: Solo, pass-and-play, online multiplayer
Shelter Free
Shelter Free combines deck-building card games and castle defence strategy. You wake up to find that the world is overrun with zombies and you have to continuously fight them off in order to make your way out of the danger zone. You move through hazards, seeking cards to build and strengthen your deck, and duelling with zombies who have equally powerful card decks.
The graphic novel artwork style is enough to keep you coming back for more gameplay, but the storyline and intense card battles will keep you hooked for sure.
- Number of players: 1
- Options to play: Solo
Download Shelter Free (Free w/ IAPs)
Sea Battle 2
Don't let anyone sink your battleship! This reimagining of the classic game lets you play against an AI, a random online opponent, or the person sitting next to you. It goes beyond mere battleships to include planes, radar, mines, submarines, and all the while you're climbing the ranks from a lowly recruit to an admired admiral. Name your proud fleet, watch your scores on the global leaderboard, and use the in-app chat feature to discuss strategy.
The old-school graph paper design will take you right back to playing sneaky Battleship rounds during junior high study hall.
- Number of players: 1-2
- Options to play: Solo, pass-and-play, local multiplayer over Bluetooth, online multiplayer
Download Sea Battle 2 (Free w/ IAPs)
Mahjong: Beautiful Orient
The 20 boards of Mahjong: Beautiful Orient feature beautiful backgrounds and a lovely soundtrack to listen to while you master Mahjong. The premise of the game is simple enough: match two tiles to remove them from the board. The boards increase in complexity as you advance, and you need to attain a preset minimum score to move on (not so simple now). Speed, accuracy, and a sharp eye are your must-have Mahjong tools.
If you love board games but you'd just rather play solo, Mahjong: Beautiful Orient is the game for you.
- Number of players: 1
- Options to play: Solo
Download Mahjong Beautiful Orient (Free w/ IAPs)
Your favorite Android board games?
Those are our picks, but there's a lot of great games in the Google Play Store. Leave a comment with your favorite board game or board adaptations for Android!
Updated December 2017: There's a new Carcassonne game that looks GREAT. Also added Splendor and Cribbage with Grandpas to our list.
Talisman is amazing, I keep using my Free google rewards cash to buy expansions.
Wow. Ticket to Ride is 9.99 plus API?
Ticket to ride is on sale for $1.99
Talisman is probably one of my favorites
RISK
Can you link me to it please ?
Munchkin's! Steven Jackson Games!
These are still on my wishlist
Camel Up
Castles of Mad King Ludwig
Le Harve
Whoowasit?
80 Days
Mr Jack Pocket
Ticket To Ride
Carcassone
Catan
Dominion
Brass
Kingdom Builders
Alhambra
Pandmeic
Galaxy trucker
Tigris
Through the Desert
Labyrinth
6 takes
Ascension
Elder Sign
San Juan
Scotland Yard
Splendor
Steam
Suburbia
Take it easy
Talisman
Hive
Star Realms
Those are the Boardgames I've bought on Android
Pandanet for my Go playing.
LaHavre Inland Port and Galaxy Trucker!!
Is this article current? Most of the comments are from a year ago but it's now dated 6/27 and posted on social media today. I'm sure I'm not the only one confused as people who commented a year ago are now getting replies out of the blue.
: agree :
Posted via the Android Central App
The "Sentinels of the Multiverse" app is probably the best board game adaptation I have ever seen. It's like playing a comic book.
Boss Monster is another great one.
Hey guys! You forgot to mention Splendor!
Pandemic is also very well done
Posted via the Android Central App
Not a board game, but Exploding Kittens is good for a fun quick game or two.
Posted via the Android Central App
Has nobody saved the world from devouring viruses in PANDEMIC?!?!?!?!?! Such a good team game on Android! You compete on the same team with your friends against the game! Throw the screen up on a tv or projector via screen mirroring and you have an easy 1-4 hr game night ahead if you!
I agree. The physical version has eluded defeat by my gaming group for years.. We're just too back-stabby to co-op.
Posted via the Android Central App
For a nicely complex, in-depth board game on Tablet,,, try: The Witcher Board Game. Incredibly true port of the pc version; which itself was a great pc port of the physical game. Kinda costly, as apps go, but a great game in itself. Plus,,, Geralt!
Bytheway, I've played Hundreds of hours of Carcassonne on the dining room table; the Android version is amazing. Feels and plays exactly like the physical game. My buddy and i have played on our tablets, both in the same room via wifi, and on opposite sides of the city per online. It's a go-to-favorite.
Posted via the AC App on my stock Tmo Note 5.
Searched for Witcher but nothing came up.
It's only available on tablets. I have a note 5, and think I'd be able to read the print. I contacted the dev, and was told they decided to keep the integrity of the game, and make it only available for tablets.
But they're kind of right. The game looks beautiful on my galaxy s2 9.7”.
And that reminds me: Joe Dever's Lone Wolf is an interesting game worth checking out.
Posted via the Android Central App
It would be useful to indicate whether each game is single or multiple player, or both.
Posted via the Android Central App from my S7 edge
I recommend Talisman. If you have a tablet it's a must own (mobile text is a bit small).
Posted via the Android Central App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=mazzy.and.zimp.android
Zombie in my pocket -famous pnp board game
For those who like classic board games there's also Board Adventure Online.
Not a board game per-se, but I'd appreciate a stripped down version of Magic: The Gathering. I just want to be able to put in my decks and play online with my friends without having such a huge app on my device.
Elder Sign is phenomenal. Well done game. As is carcassonne. Didn't mind getting the expansion packs for a couple bucks. Both games provided so many hours of entertainment during travel.
Nice to see that there were actually a few games that you can just straight out pay for, rather than the 'go ahead and pay us and oh, BTW, pay us more for IAPs too' model.
Posted via Android Central App
As a fan of hardcore boardgames (stuff that isnt Monopoly), I will admit iOS does have better and more options. Like Waterdeep.
Catan and ticket to ride are two of my favorite board games. I've played Online versions but not on Android. I'd like to try Carcassonne. I also enjoy the occasional monopoly game. It's goes much faster electronically.
I love Carcassonne and Ticket to Ride. There are other excellent games out there, not covered in this article. Such as Suburbia (only on the Amazon app store), Manhattan Project, Mr Jack Pocket, Alhambra and many more.
Are there any good 4X games or grand strategy games for Android?
But with this version of Ticket to Ride, you don't get the fun of being "Anne Wheatoned!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHmf1bau9xQ#t=1387
I wish they brought Puerto Rico to Android. :/
They do have San Juan. So that's close.
Come on Blizzard we need Hearthstone on Android.
Posted via Android Central App
Been on Android for quite a while!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.blizzard.wtcg.hearthstone
Posted via the Android Central App
Quite a while for you and me, but not for someone whose comment was a year ago. This article has disrupted the space-time continuum.
Can honestly say I've never heard of any of these board games. What we played as kids was Monopoly, Mouse Trap, Snakes & Ladders, Ludo, Cluedo, and Trivial Pursuit for the adults.
Posted via Android Central App
Then you have a lot of fun discoveries ahead of you. Start with Catan or Ticket To Ride.
Talisman is not compatible with the lg3? At first I thought it might be one 9f those "tablet only" restrictions but I see in reviews people play it on the st and nexus 5... What the check is it that it is hard coded to 1080p max somehow?
Posted via the Android Central App
I emailed the developer and they responded right away. They thought this had been fixed and said they would get it taken care of soon. This was within five minutes.
Posted via the Android Central App
I wish there was a good Trivial Pursuit game for Android...
Posted via Android Central App
++1,000
Posted via Android Central App
So the link for ticket to ride is the same link as the game above it. This is saddening bc ticket to is $7 not .99
Posted via Android Central App
Woops, thanks. Fixed.
Posted via Android Central App
I've played a ton of Ticket to Ride. Love that game.
Posted via Android Central App
Small World 2 with DLC is on this weeks Humble Bundle for Android and PC.
https://www.humblebundle.com/
Was Monopoly too classic?
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eamobile.monopoly_na_wf
Nah...just too...um...what's the word..."not fun"?
Game of Life is high on the top paid charts too.
I was actually poking around for an all-in-one app that included chess, checkers, reversi, and those kinds of games for folks looking for something traditional, but the good ones tend to be broken out into separate games rather than than bundled.
Posted via Android Central App
It looks like it only works on tablets, and it hasn't been updated in 2 1/2 years. That's probably why they skipped it.
Though not a true board game, I am ANXIOUSLY awaiting the Obsidian digital version of Paizo's fantastic Pathfinder Adventure Card Game. I think they are promising iOS first, but I would imagine we'll see PC and Android afterward.
I so heart this game (subscriber to the product) and can't wait for this adaptation. I got a chance to spy it at GenCon and it's looking great. I mean it's using paizo's fantastic adventure paths for their pathfinder RPG product, and Mike Selinker is leading design, how can you go wrong there.. :)
carcassone is one of my all time favorites. cant wait to get it for android.
i'm still waiting on a QUALITY "Risk" game to make its way on my phone. There's a few poorly done rip-offs I have tried, but nothing has really impressed me yet.
I would also like a good Civilization game as well. Not that FreeCiv BS.
I'd love a high quality Risk game for Android. That'd be awesome.
Posted via Android Central App
YES! I would love to play both Risk and Civilization on Android. Maybe we'll get Civ: Revolutions later this year.
I played that version religiously with friends on xbox 360 for months lol. but if we could get a well polished port of any version. i mean damn.... civ 5 has a windows 8 mode to use touchscreen controls... how hard can that be to port lol
I'd honestly be happy with a good Civ II clone. (I said good, the UI on FreeCiv leaves a lot to be desired) It's a good enough game that It'd keep me interested.
Ironically there is an officially licenced version of Risk on Windows Phone, ironic as WP is usually the last to get apps and games ;-)
Posted via the Android Central App
I would love a quality Risk game as well! The knock-off ones are terrible.