Best Alexa Controlled Light Bulbs 2020: Fully compatible with Alexa devices Android Central 2020

The ecosystem of smart home devices that work with Amazon's Alexa smart voice assistant is vast, and one of the most popular categories is smart lighting and Alexa controlled light bulbs. With so many options out there, how are you supposed to know which ones work well? My top choice is the Philips Hue A21 1,600 Lumen Bulb because it comes from an industry-leading brand, has a massive ecosystem of other Hue products it will work with, and it plays well with Alexa. Plus, it's super bright, which means you can use it almost anywhere and get as much light as you need.

Chance are that when you think about smart lights, the brand that comes to mind first is Philips Hue. The product line was introduced way back in 2012 and has arguably maintained its status as the dominant brand in the smart lighting space to this day. Even though Philips Hue makes a lot of different smart lighting devices like bulbs, light strips, and even lamps, I wanted to focus on an easy entry point into this rather expansive ecosystem. You can get the Philips Hue A211,600 Lumen Bulb for a reasonable price and put it pretty much anywhere in your home. You can adjust from thousands of shades of white light and control it by voice using Alexa (or Google Assistant) with a compatible smart speaker. While you need the Hue Hub (sold separately) to be able to control the bulb remotely from the app, you can control up to 10 lights in a room when in range thanks to built-in Bluetooth technology. So you can get a feel for smart lighting before deciding to opt for the Hue Hub to extend the experience to remote control. With the app and voice, you can create/activate scenes, use preset light recipes, dim the lights, and more. With a Hub, you can even control up to 80 lights at once! But what sets this bulb apart is the ultra-bright 1,600 lumens that can light up any room to the max, whether it's for applying makeup or shaving in the bathroom or making cooking videos in the kitchen. Pros: Great bulb from an industry leader

Extensive ecosystem of Hue products

Connect up to 80 Hue lights with the Philips Hue Smart Hub

Bluetooth connectivity

Ultra-bright light Cons: Requires separate hub

No colors

Might be too brigh for some uses

Best Value: Wyze Bulb

If you're just getting started with smart lighting and want to dip your toes in the water with an easy-to-use, inexpensive bulb that is pretty much just plug and play, then I recommend you take a look at the Wyze Bulb. Wyze is a smart device company that has made a name for itself by providing quality products at low prices that work well with Alexa and the other smart assistants and protocols out there. What's great about Wyze Bulbs is that they're affordable, well-made enough that it won't die on you in three months, and easy to use and install. All you have to do is screw it into a lamp or light fixture, connect it to your Wi-Fi through the free app, and ask Alexa to discover new devices. Once she finds it, you can add that device to a room group, create routines, or control the brightness or on/off status with your voice. If you are a creature of habit and want to put the same brand of bulbs throughout your house, you might be out of luck here. So far, Wyze only makes this one type, color, and size of a smart bulb, so if you have other lighting needs, you will have to expand your product search. Pros: Very affordable

No hub required

Solid app and reliable manufacturer

Can set to different color temperatures and dimness Cons: Only variants of white light; no colors

Wyze doesn't have a vast ecosystem

Best Value Wyze Bulb A Wyze choice These very affordable bulbs work great with Alexa and are perfect if you just want to update one or two bulbs. $12 at Amazon

Best for Security Set-ups: Ring Smart Bulb

Ring is a trusted smart home brand, known more so for its easy-to-setup security cameras versus lighting. The brand offers a range of smart lights, too, including this affordable A19 replacement bulb that offers 800 lumens (60-watt equivalent) of brightness for your room. Like the others, it works with Alexa for voice control. Still, it requires the purchase of the Ring Bridge separately if you want to be able to enjoy the smart features like mobile notifications, setting schedules, turning lights on and off remotely, and more using the app. What's particularly great about this bulb is that it can be grouped with other Ring lights to create what the company calls a "Ring of Security" in your home. If you place them in covered outdoor fixtures around the perimeter of your home, for example, you can keep an eye on everywhere from the backyard to the front door and driveway and control all the lights together. It's also compatible with other Ring devices so you can control the lights alongside the security camera at your front door. Pros: Affordable

Compatible with other Ring products

Reliable manufacturer

800 lumens of brightness great for most rooms

Alexa control Cons: Hub required

No colors; only white

Might not be bright enough for some

Best for Security Set-ups Ring Smart Bulb Keep your home safe Pair multiples of these bulbs with Ring security products to keep a watchful eye on your home when away. $15 at Amazon

$15 at Crutchfield

Best Out-of-the-box Setup: *LIFX 1,100 Lumen Color Bulb *

The best feature of this bright and vibrant bulb is how you don't need a hub of any kind to connect it to your home's Wi-Fi network: it connects directly so that you can get going right out of the box. The 1,100 lumen (75-watt) equivalent bulb provides dimmable light in up to 16 million different colors to set the mood based on your activity, whether you're reading a book, having a casual dinner party, or dancing the night away. The lights are dimmable as well, so you can not only get the right color or shade of white but also at the right level to meet your needs. Suitable for use both indoors and out thanks to the weather-resistant design, the bulb is an excellent option if you want color options and to get going right away. However, you are paying a premium for that convenience. Pros: No hub required

16 million colors

1,100 lumens plenty bright

Dimmable

Weather-resistant Cons: More expensive than others

Best Light Strips: Maxonar LED Strip Lights

Just like with smart light bulbs, it is easy to become overwhelmed by options for smart LED strips when searching on Amazon. The ones that I've come back to time and again are these from Maxonar. They're affordable, easy to install, and work great with Alexa. These LED strip lights can be used indoors in an office or in a kid's room, and are are weatherproof enough for use outside on the porch. They have an IP65 rating, so they should be able to withstand an occasional spring shower, but don't go lining your hot tub with them! These energy-efficient LED strip lights can adhere to just about any smooth surface with the included adhesive tape, and they can be cut in sections of three LEDs at a time. However, the tape may not stay stuck very well outdoors, so you might have to come up with some other creative solutions if you want to put these lights outside. You can control the lights and set up to 16 million different color combinations via the app or through your voice with Alexa by enabling the Smart Life Alexa Skill. Pros: Easy installation

Unlimited possibilities for use

16 million color combinations

Suitable for indoor or outdoor use Cons: Adhesive tape may not be optimal for outdoor use

Best Light Strips Maxonar LED Strip Lights A strip show for all eyes Stick these strip lights behind your desk or up on a shelf for subtle, stealth mood lighting. $45 at Amazon

Best Value: Sengled Smart WiFi LED Bulb

Fill your home with color with these bulbs that can display more than 16 million colors and shades of white, from candlelight to daylight, to set the mood for any occasion. They will automatically turn to the last setting, so you don't need to reset your dining room lights every night if you only turn them on for dinner. Another great thing about this bulb is that you don't need a hub — it connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network, allowing you to control it remotely from the Sengled Home app on a compatible Android or iOS device. Plus, you can control it by voice using Alexa (or Google) with a compatible smart speaker. You can turn the lights on and off, dim or brighten them via vocal commands or by the app, set scenes and routines, put lights on a schedule, and more. The LED bulb is a standard A19 size so it can replace most bulbs in your home, but it's best for lamps and fixtures. You'll get 800 lumens of brightness. Pros: No hub required

16 million colors

Dimmable

Auto-returns to the last setting

Alexa and Google Assistant compatible Cons: 800 lumens might not be bright enough

Best for Desk Lamps: LIFX Mini LED Bulb

This miniature bulb is the perfect one for your desk or table lamp, providing 800 lumens of brightness to replace a standard 60-watt incandescent bulb. Plus, it offers the added benefit of 16 million colors when you want lighting to match your mood as well as a range of whites. Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, you don't need a hub — just connect these lights directly to your home network, download the app to your compatible Android or iOS device, and you're off to the races. You can control lights from the app, either individually or in groups, turning them on and off, changing colors, dimming, and more. (The lights won't work with your dimmer switches but they can be dimmed from the app.) You can also pick different themes and set custom scenes and timers. The light bulb is super easy to set up, and if you have an Alexa-enabled smart speaker, you can control it by voice, too. (It also works with Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.) Pros: No hub required

16 million colors

Dimmable

Ideal for small lamps

Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit compatible Cons: 800 lumens might not be bright enough

Not compatible with dimmer switches

Best for Desk Lamps LIFX Mini LED Bulb For the home office! It's the perfect bulb for a desk or table lamp, with the benefit of controlling it by voice and adding color to your workspace. $45 at Best Buy

Best for Smart Homes: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance

While we rate the Philips Hue A21 1,600 Lumen Bulb the best overall pick, when you're ready to step up your smart home, this bulb is a solid choice. It provides 16 million colors and different shades and temperatures of white. While you need the Hue Hub to be able to control them remotely, they do work with Bluetooth for app control while you are within range. You can control up to 10 Hue Bluetooth/Zigbee bulbs from the app, or up to 50 lights with the Hub. When you're ready to set up a full smart home, these bulbs can integrate with other Hue products, including other types of lights, as well as accessories like motion sensors and smart switches. In addition to controlling everything in the app, including turning lights on and off, dimming, creating scenes and routines, and grouping lights together, you can also control them by voice using Alexa with a compatible smart speaker. The A19-sized bulb is also Energy Star-qualified, making it far more energy-efficient than old incandescent bulbs. Pros: Bluetooth ready

16 million colors

Dimmable

Works with Philips Hue ecosystem Cons: Expensive

Requires hub for remote control

Best for Beginners: TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb