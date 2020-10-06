Best Accessories for the Oculus Quest 2 Android Central 2020

The Oculus Quest 2 is lighter, more comfortable, and more powerful than the original Oculus Quest. Facebook refined its design to be more comfortable on your head and in your hands, but that doesn't mean you can't improve it even further with some accessories. From headphones built specifically for the Quest 2 to a device to let you cast your Quest 2 to a TV, these are the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories. You can preorder the Oculus Quest 2 now, so you can jump straight into things on Oct. 13.

If we're making some suggestions

The Oculus Quest 2 provides an excellent experience on its own, but the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories in this collection help make it even better. The Quest 2 Elite Strap will make your headset more comfortable. It has a wheel that lets you easily adjust the strap, and it has a more ergonomic design than the one that ships with the Quest 2.

If you have a gaming PC, an Oculus Link Cable is a must-have accessory for the Oculus Quest 2. It allows you to play PCVR on your Oculus Quest 2 and its 90Hz display.

The Oculus Quest 2 often lets a little bit of light in around the nose gap. You can close that up with the Quest 2 Fit Pack, which comes with light blockers as well as different facial interfaces to get your Quest 2 to fit your face well.