The Oculus Quest 2 is lighter, more comfortable, and more powerful than the original Oculus Quest. Facebook refined its design to be more comfortable on your head and in your hands, but that doesn't mean you can't improve it even further with some accessories. From headphones built specifically for the Quest 2 to a device to let you cast your Quest 2 to a TV, these are the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories. You can preorder the Oculus Quest 2 now, so you can jump straight into things on Oct. 13.
Strap it up: Quest 2 Elite StrapStaff pick
The Quest 2 Elite Strap replaces the standard strap that ships with the headset. The Elite Strap is more ergonomic and has a fit wheel that lets you twist the headset to a nice, snug fit.
In ear for the next gen: Logitech G333 VR gaming earphones
Logitech and Facebook worked together to create these in-ear headphones. The cables are just the right length to work with the headset, and they have dedicated audio drivers for highs, mids, and bass to immerse you into your apps and games.
Over ear for the next gen: Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset
Facebook and Logitech also worked together to make these over-ear headphones. They also have a cable that's just the right length to work with the Oculus Quest 2, and they have a memory foam headband and earpads for all-day comfort.
Keep it protected: Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case
This case will cradle the Oculus Quest 2 headset and its Touch Controllers, making it easy to carry around without it being exposed to the world while on the go.
Go for the combo: Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case
This combo pack is the only way to get an Elite Strap that has a battery pack built right in. It also comes with a case to keep your headset and Touch Controllers protected.
Get the right fit: Quest 2 Fit Pack
This kit includes light blockers to prevent light from coming in around your nose and different facial interfaces to get just the right fit with your headset.
Play PCVR: Oculus Link Cable
With this cable, you can play PCVR games on your Oculus Quest. It's 16 feet long, making it easy to connect to your gaming PC.
Share with friends: Google Chromecast Ultra
The Oculus Quest 2 is the latest and greatest way to jump into virtual reality, so you'll want to share it with your friends. You can cast your Oculus Quest 2 gameplay to a Google Chromecast Ultra to show off your VR fun on your TV.
Play all day: Energizer Rechargeable batteries
Both Touch Controllers for the Oculus Quest 2 need a AA battery. It's an awful feeling when you want to play on your VR headset and have to fiddle around to find batteries with juice. These rechargeable batteries make it easy to play all day long.
Keep it clean: Microfiber cloths
The Oculus Quest 2 has an impressive 90Hz display, but that doesn't mean much if it's covered in sweat and grime. These microfiber cloths make it easy to keep your Oculus Quest 2 clean and can also tidy up your smartphone and other devices.
Stay connected: Anker USB-C to USB 3.0 cable
The Oculus Quest 2's USB-C port can be used for charging the headset from a wall outlet, but it can also work with a battery pack. This cable from Anker makes it easy to connect your Oculus Quest 2 to power bricks and banks that use USB-A. It's also handy for connecting your headset to a computer to transfer files.
If we're making some suggestions
The Oculus Quest 2 provides an excellent experience on its own, but the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories in this collection help make it even better. The Quest 2 Elite Strap will make your headset more comfortable. It has a wheel that lets you easily adjust the strap, and it has a more ergonomic design than the one that ships with the Quest 2.
If you have a gaming PC, an Oculus Link Cable is a must-have accessory for the Oculus Quest 2. It allows you to play PCVR on your Oculus Quest 2 and its 90Hz display.
The Oculus Quest 2 often lets a little bit of light in around the nose gap. You can close that up with the Quest 2 Fit Pack, which comes with light blockers as well as different facial interfaces to get your Quest 2 to fit your face well.
