Best Accessories for the Oculus Quest 2022
By Sean Endicott published
The Oculus Quest is an excellent standalone headset. It plays immersive virtual reality titles without requiring a PC, phone, external sensors, or external wires. But just because the Oculus Quest comes with what you need to get started in the box, doesn't mean there aren't ways to make the experience even better. These accessories help you play longer, more comfortably, and let you play more powerful games. While the Oculus Quest 2 has a lot in common with the original Oculus Quest, they don't share the same exact form factor and set of ports. If you have an Oculus Quest 2, make sure to check out our collection of the best accessories for the Oculus Quest 2.
Oculus Quest travel case
This softshell case has enough room for your headset, Touch Controllers, charging cable, and adapter. The compartment of the case that holds the Touch Controllers keeps them separate from the headset, which helps protect the lenses.
Studioform Creative Quest Deluxe Strap
This strap reaches across the top of your head and pulls the headset's weight off of your face. It's a simple accessory that makes a big difference for longer playing sessions.
Chromecast with Google TV
This is the fourth generation of the Google Chromecast, and it brings several major upgrades. It supports 4K, has the new Google TV interface, and has a nice new remote control. It's also a nice way to cast your Oculus Quest 2 or Oculus Quest to a TV.
Google Chromecast Ultra
The Oculus Quest is great for immersive VR, but it's also great for parties. You can stream your Oculus Quest to a TV using the Chromecast Ultra. The Chromecast Ultra's ability to connect to the web through an Ethernet connection makes it a great Chromecast device for the job.
VRNRGY Power Pack
This power pack attaches to the back of your headset so you can play all day. It has a 7,000 mAh battery, which VRNRGY states is enough for an additional six hours. It also acts as a counterweight to relieve some pressure from your face.
Oculus Link Headset Cable
Oculus Link allows you to play powerful PCVR games on your Oculus Quest. This cable supports speeds up to 5 Gbps, which is enough to handle Oculus Link.
Energizer Rechargeable batteries
The Quest's Touch controllers each need a AA battery. It's a terrible feeling to pick up your Oculus Quest and not to be able to play it because your Touch Controller's batteries are dead. These rechargeable batteries will help you play on your Quest all day long.
Microfiber cloths
Sweat, grime, and fingerprints can build up on any glass surface. These microfiber cloths can clean your Oculus Quest's lenses without scratching the glass. They're also handy to keep around for other electronics like your phone or computer.
Oculus Quest in-ear headphones
The Quest has built-in speakers, but if you'd prefer to keep your audio private, or you'd like to immerse yourself even further, you can grab these headphones. They plug into the two headphones jacks on the Oculus Quest, so you have fewer wires to deal with.
If we're making some suggestions
The Oculus Quest provides an excellent experience on its own, but the accessories in this collection help make it even better. The Google Chromecast Ultra lets you cast the Oculus Quest to your TV so your friends and family can watch you play.
The Oculus Quest is light enough that you can take it on the go. It also doesn't require any external hardware, so it's perfect for bringing to parties or a friend's house. The Oculus Quest travel case protects your Oculus Quest while you take it out and about.
Oculus Link is one of the most exciting features for the Oculus Quest. It allows you to play powerful PCVR games on your Oculus Quest by connecting it to your gaming PC. The Oculus Link Headset Cable is fast enough for Oculus Link and flexible enough to work well with most PC setups.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.