2018 saw an unprecented number of great Chromebooks released. After using most of them, we think one stands out as being the best across the board. That's the HP Chromebook X2 . When it comes to the overall value of features, design, and price you get what you pay for plus a lot more.

You can spend a lot of money on a Chromebook, but you'll be hard pressed to find a better value than the HP Chromebook X2. Wth powerful components and an amazing display, this detachable really defined the category in 2018.

Why we picked the HP Chromebook X2 as the Best Chromebook of 2018

Chromebooks are a Google product that's a little bit different than any Android phone you might be used to. Google makes its own Pixel series, but other manufactuerers also make models that have the same software and user features. In fact, all Chromebooks share the same software features. that means the execution of those features matters a lot.

That's where you'll find a bit of a divide when it comes to performance versus price. Almost any Chromebook you buy can handle the basic needs we all have and inexpensive models make the platform accessable for almost everyone. But the HP Chromebook X2 can deliver with performance on par with the uber-expensive models at a fraction of the price. That's because the core components like the processor are on par with those pricey models.

You'll first notice the display, because it's 12.3-inches of in-your-face glory. In fact, it's the same exact panle (and tuned with the same exact software) that Google's own Pixelbook uses. It's a gorgeous 2400 x 1600 pixel Samsung OLED display with a 3:2 aspect ratio that's perfect for web browsing. Paired with an Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 48Wh battery and you'll love using the Chromebook X2 all day.

The Chromebook X2 also helped define the Chrome Tablet category. Released months vefore Google's own Pixel Slate, it served as a real-world test bed for the changes Chrome needed (and still needs) to transition from the traditional clamshell device to a true tablet with a detachable keyboard. Using the Chromebook X2 as a tablet isn't an afterthought; it's designed to be a true convergant device that works well both ways.

There are a few things we'd have loved to see done differently, such as a keyboard with backlighting and more than 32GB of storage, but overall the HP Chromebook X2 ticks enough of the boxes to make it the best. Especially when one of those boxes is the price; you simply won't find a better bang-for-the-buck value when it comes to a Chromebook in 2018.

The runners-up