Now is a terrific time to purchase a Blue Yeti mic. For a limited time, some of the best Blue Yeti mics are on sale, thanks to Cyber Monday. Get up to 25% through Amazon. Any of the following mics look fantastic on a tabletop or desk. Which one will you select?

Blue Yeti Nano Premium Condenser USB Microphone Offering the legendary Blue broadcast sound, this model provides two custom mic capsules to give your voice exceptional presence and detail for professional-style recording and streaming. Onboard controls include volume, mute, and pickup patterns. $80 at Amazon Blue Yeti USB Mic There are many reasons to consider the Blue Yeti USB Mic, starting with its four distinct pickup patterns that allow you to record and stream in ways that typically take multiple microphones. This microphone is available in various colors and styles. Order now to guarantee you get one in your favorite color. $100 from Amazon Blue Snowball USB Microphone With a two-capsule design, this Blue Yeti offers terrific voice presence and detail. It features a stylish, retro design that's available in different colors. This is the Blue Yeti you want if you want to turn many heads in a studio or home office. $60 at Amazon Blue Blackout Spark SL XLR Condenser Mic This Blue Yeti microphone offers detailed, transparent sound with superb detail. The XLR connection is perfect for computer audio interfaces and mixers. $160 at Amazon

Android Central is just getting started with uncovering Cyber Monday promotions. From the best Pixel 6 deal to the ever-changing best phone Cyber Monday deals, we've got your back. Come back often throughout the holiday season to see further price reductions on many of the hottest technology products in 2021.