Now is a terrific time to purchase a Blue Yeti mic. For a limited time, some of the best Blue Yeti mics are on sale, thanks to Cyber Monday. Get up to 25% through Amazon. Any of the following mics look fantastic on a tabletop or desk. Which one will you select?
- : Blue Yeti Nano Premium Condenser USB Microphone
- : Blue Yeti USB Mic
- : Blue Snowball USB Microphone
- : Blue Blackout Spark SL XLR Condenser Mic
Blue Yeti USB Mic
There are many reasons to consider the Blue Yeti USB Mic, starting with its four distinct pickup patterns that allow you to record and stream in ways that typically take multiple microphones. This microphone is available in various colors and styles. Order now to guarantee you get one in your favorite color.
Blue Snowball USB Microphone
With a two-capsule design, this Blue Yeti offers terrific voice presence and detail. It features a stylish, retro design that's available in different colors. This is the Blue Yeti you want if you want to turn many heads in a studio or home office.
Blue Blackout Spark SL XLR Condenser Mic
This Blue Yeti microphone offers detailed, transparent sound with superb detail. The XLR connection is perfect for computer audio interfaces and mixers.
Android Central is just getting started with uncovering Cyber Monday promotions. From the best Pixel 6 deal to the ever-changing best phone Cyber Monday deals, we've got your back. Come back often throughout the holiday season to see further price reductions on many of the hottest technology products in 2021.
Cyber Monday Deals
- The latest Cyber Monday deals
- Cyber Monday Android Phone Deals
- Best Deals on Chromebooks
- Black Friday Android Smartwatch Sales
- Samsung Galaxy Black Friday Savings
Check out more Cyber Monday deals:
- Amazon: Big cuts on phones, smartwatches, gaming, smart speakers
- Samsung: Hundreds knocked off huge TVs, phones, monitors, laptops, audio
- Walmart: Fresh deals on big TVs, smartphones, tech, laptops
- Dell: Mainly PCs and laptops, but some tempting smart home and headphones too
- Best Buy: Coming in with hot with headphones, PC gaming, TVs, tablets, wearables
- Disney Plus: Get it bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.