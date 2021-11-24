Amazon has just kicked off a promotion worth peeping at for those on the hunt for the best Black Friday headphone deals. Right now, you can score $50 off the recently released Beats Studio Buds, dropping them to just $100.

That's the lowest these true wireless earbuds have ever gone with 33% off their regular price. The deal applies to all three available colorways, too.

Released in June, the Beats Studio Buds were the first Beats-branded in-ear headphones that really looked set to compete with the AirPods Pro. They feature USB-C charging, a choice of colors, up to 8 hours of battery life, and a solid starting price considering they offer active noise cancellation and transparency modes.

Beats Studio Buds have never gone lower than this before

With an IPX4 rating, the Beats Studio Buds are sweat- and water-resistant and you'll get up to 24 hours of play time including the charging case's capacity. Better yet, with USB-C and Beats' Fast Fuel feature, a 5-minute charge will get you an hour of playback which is great when you forget to charge your earbuds and are just about to leave for the gym.

Despite coming from Beats, an Apple-owned subsidiary, the Beats Studio Buds are designed to work great regardless of platform. Those on Android can utilize the Beats app to enable one-tap pairing, customize controls, and get device status updates.

At just $100, the Beats Studio Buds are a no-brainer buy if you want a set of true wireless earbuds with ANC and don't want to spend considerably more for the extra features of AirPods or premium Sony or Bose 'buds.