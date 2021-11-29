The market is filled with Bluetooth earbuds that can be had for just $39, but how many of those earbuds carry a name like Beats? Just one pair and that's the Beats Flex, a pair of earbuds that can be had right now with 44% taken off their normal MSRP.

Available in multiple colors, the Beats Flex come with support for up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, something that can be easily topped up using the including USB-C to USB-C charging cable. A microphone is included, as is the case with all good earbuds, making these a great option for people that need an inexpensive option when joining the many, many Zoom calls we all seem to have these days.

And did I mention that you can get these things in yellow? Yellow! You'll be the talk of Zoom with those bad boys.

Savings always sound great

Your new Beats Flex will come with a remote for easy playing and pausing of audio, while the buds themselves are magnetic so you can attach them to each other when you aren't using them — no dealing with tangled wires here.

The Beats Flex are some of the best wireless earbuds around at this price point and are a great option this Cyber Monday. Looking for something a little different? There are tons of Cyber Monday headphone deals to be had right now — and they're still coming!

There's no telling how long Walmart will keep this deal around so be sure to grab your new earbuds now, before you miss out.