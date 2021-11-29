The market is filled with Bluetooth earbuds that can be had for just $39, but how many of those earbuds carry a name like Beats? Just one pair and that's the Beats Flex, a pair of earbuds that can be had right now with 44% taken off their normal MSRP.

Available in multiple colors, the Beats Flex come with support for up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, something that can be easily topped up using the including USB-C to USB-C charging cable. A microphone is included, as is the case with all good earbuds, making these a great option for people that need an inexpensive option when joining the many, many Zoom calls we all seem to have these days.

And did I mention that you can get these things in yellow? Yellow! You'll be the talk of Zoom with those bad boys.

Beats Flex are a great way to get your hands on a pair of inexpensive earbuds with a Beats logo on the side. And they come in some pretty cool colors, too.

Your new Beats Flex will come with a remote for easy playing and pausing of audio, while the buds themselves are magnetic so you can attach them to each other when you aren't using them — no dealing with tangled wires here.

The Beats Flex are some of the best wireless earbuds around at this price point and are a great option this Cyber Monday. Looking for something a little different? There are tons of Cyber Monday headphone deals to be had right now — and they're still coming!

There's no telling how long Walmart will keep this deal around so be sure to grab your new earbuds now, before you miss out.

