When we first reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 a year ago we called it "the best Android tablet ever," and despite there being a newer model out it's still a super strong option for anyone looking for a great tablet. Today you can get the tablet with 256GB storage for just $429.99 through the Samsung website. This deal applies to the tablet in Cloud Blue and Rose Blush but unfortunately not Mountain Gray at the moment. When selecting different options, be sure to select the 256GB storage option, and, after clickng "Buy Now," pick "No" when asked about a trade in. (If you do have a trade-in you can get it as low as $355.) This same tablet sells for $730 normally, so you're saving $300. Even when it's on sale at other retailers it's still going for around $650 or more at places like Best Buy and Amazon.

Our review back in November 2019 said it "has a gorgeous design, an amazing display, and the power to chew through anything you can throw at it." You can also see how it compares to the Tab S7 if you're considering going with the newer model. One major advantage of the S6 is that it has an AMOLED display, which is much better than the S7's LCD screen.

The Tab S6 has a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1600.It also has 256GB internal storage built in and an Octa-core processor that allows for fast multitasking, power efficiency, and a smooth response. If 256GB is not enough storage for you, you can expand that number with the microSD card slot.

The battery on the tablet lasts for up to 15 hours when playing video. It's also equipped with fast charging so even when you've drained it, you can get back up and running in no time.

The Android 9.0 operating system lets you download all kinds of apps, games, movies, and more. You can sync it with your other Android devices and keep everything on the same page thanks to cloud integration. The tablet is also easy to secure with a fingerprint scanner that will open it up only to you. It's also a smart tablet and you can use it to control your entire smart home.