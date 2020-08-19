It's time to take your tunes wireless, and the Aukey EP-T21 true wireless earbuds let you do just that without shelling out a ton of cash in the process. These Bluetooth earbuds normally sell for just under $30, though today you can snag a pair for as low as $20.99 when you clip the coupon on its product page.

With this deal, you'll be scoring them at 30% off and a fraction of the price that brand name true wireless earbuds like the Apple AirPods sell at. The 30% discount only applies to the black version of the earbuds, though the white colorway does have a 20% on-page coupon right now.

These Aukey true wireless earbuds let you listen to your music wirelessly with Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable wireless connection. Its smart touch controls let you just tap the earbuds to pause or play your music, or answer an incoming call using the built-in noise-cancelling microphones. Aukey includes various sizes of ear tips with these earbuds so you can customize them for a better fit

You'll be able to listen for around five hours on a single charge with these affordable earbuds, though with the charging case that also is included with the purchase, you'll be able to power them up anywhere. That lets you listen for an additional 30 hours while on-the-go before the case will need to be recharged. It also works to keep your earbuds protected and in a designated spot so you never lose track of them.

