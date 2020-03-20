What you need to know
- With more and more schools closing in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Audible has audiobooks for your kids.
- Completely free of charge, hundreds of titles have been hand-selected for young people ages 0-18.
- Available in six different languages, these titles promise to entertain, engage, and educate.
In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Audible is offering hundreds of titles children ages 0-18 completely free of charge. Divided into four different age groups (Teen, Tween, Elementary, and Littlest Listeners,) these titles have been hand-selected by Audible's team of editors specifically to entertain, engage, and even educate young people who are stuck at home because of school closures and quarantine efforts. The selection includes many classics, such as Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Lucy Maud Montgomery'sAnne of Green Gables, A. A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh, Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre, and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. There are modern works as well, including plenty of Audible Originals, such as Ashli St. Armant's Viva Durant and the Secret of the Silver Buttons, Lee Bacon's The Mystery of Alice, and V. E. Schwab's The Near Witch. There are also plenty of educational offerings, including Neil deGrasse Tyson's Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurrry and Richard Robert's Becoming Fluent. There are even books to teach foreign languages.
The hundreds of titles available are offered in English, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, and Italian, and can be accessed on any web browser. There is no need to log in, offer a credit card, or pay anything. Anyone can go to Audible Stories to start listening. So, if you're a parent struggling to keep your kids busy during this pandemic, Audible may have just what you need.
