On the Galaxy S10 (and any Samsung phone running One UI), there's a built-in dark mode which Samsung calls "Night Mode." It's designed to help reduce strain on your eyes at night, and while it works great for that, it's also a lot of fun to rock 24/7 and live that #DarkMode life all the time.

Taking a look through our AC forums, it's not very surprising to see that a lot of folks are all about the S10's Night Mode.